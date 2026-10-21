Insider: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Both ‘Hate’ One Common Royal Phrase

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the UK, they are to some extent under royal influence. However, according to a friend of the couple, there is one common royal phrase that they both dislike immensely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both have an issue over a certain term that is commonly used in British royal households. Since their return to the UK, they have had their first joint public engagement.

While in Nottingham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time with various charitable organizations that the couple benefit. While there, they were warmly welcomed back and will continue to work and support as many charities as they can.

What Common Royal Phrase Do Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Hate?’

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)



According to an article in The Times, Prince Harry and Meghan “hate” the phrase “working royals,” even though they are to some extent royal and working. A friend of the couple told them that they find the phrase “lazy.”

“He hates it, she hates it,” the friend continued. “They are not ‘working’ for the institution, but they are members of the royal family, and they work. Their days are built around their family life and their work. She’s running a business seven days a week.”

Moreover, the friend also said that the couple dislike being termed as “former royals.”

“Things like Nottingham aren’t done in the name of the institution or the crown, but Harry is the son of the King, he is still a member of the royal family, he’s just not a member of the institution,” the friend added. “It’s misleading to call them ‘former royals’. It has an impact on how they’re perceived and the way people talk about them.”

First Joint Appearance For The Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint appearance since returning to the UK was an emotional experience for them and a flashback to 2017. Nottingham was a part of their first walkabout together after the announcement of their engagement.

“Everyone came away feeling really positive and genuinely thrilled by the love and support they received,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

While in the city, Harry and Meghan visited several charities, including the Community Recording Studio. This is a place where young people in the area have access to music and recording facilities.

The couple also visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, which quickly became one of Meghan’s first projects after joining the British royal family. “It’s been too long!” Meghan said as she reunited with some of the women.

King Charles On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Status

Getty Prince Harry and King Charles (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Soon after the couple returned to the UK in late August, King Charles sent an official letter to senior military and government officials. He made the point that Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals was unchanged.

To “help avoid doubt or confusion”, Harry and Meghan were “no longer working members of the royal family”, the King said, according to the head of the royal household, the Lord Chamberlain. Moreover, the couple should be treated as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”, the King added.

Meanwhile, the couple will continue to support the UK charities as generous benefactors, and not as working royals.