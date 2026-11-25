Two men have been charged following an alleged burglary at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country residence in England, with a court hearing revealing that several items were reportedly taken from the property.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after being arrested in connection with an incident at Anmer Hall on Monday evening, according to Page Six.

What We Know So Far

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that both men face charges of entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. The defendants, who are Albanian nationals, were taken into custody after officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Sandringham Estate.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, prosecutors alleged that six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were taken from the property.

One set of cufflinks was described as belonging to the late Duke of Edinburgh, according to reports from the hearing. The value of the items has not been disclosed.

The court also heard that the suspects allegedly climbed a drainpipe to access a dressing room inside the residence. A third person was reportedly seen outside the property but has not been arrested.

Neither Doku nor Ndoci was asked to enter a plea during the hearing. Both were remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned until the following week.

The Reported Break In Happened on Monday

Police were initially called to Anmer Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of suspicious activity. Officers deployed specialist resources, including police dogs, drones, and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, to search the surrounding area.

The two men were arrested nearby and taken into custody for questioning.

Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom Georgian country house located on King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave the residence to William and Kate as a wedding gift in 2011. The property has served as a family retreat, although the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were not there when the alleged break-in occurred.

A palace source previously told Page Six that the family was not at the residence and described the incident as “terrifying.” Royal journalist Tom Sykes also suggested the alleged intrusion could affect how comfortable the couple feel returning to the property.

“I think it will be incredibly distressing for William and Catherine,” Sykes told Page Six. “I think it will also potentially make them uneasy about visiting the place.”

Sykes noted that Anmer Hall has particular significance for Kate, who spent time there with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic and while recovering from cancer.

Simon Morgan, a former Metropolitan Police bodyguard to the British royal family, also discussed the emotional impact of a burglary with Page Six.

“When you talk to victims of [burglaries], they talk about the psychological effects more than the physical effects, the fact that somebody has been in your home,” Morgan explained.

The investigation and court proceedings remain ongoing.