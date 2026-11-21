Ever since Kate Middleton received her devastating cancer diagnosis in 2024, the Princess of Wales has candidly addressed the struggles she’s experienced along the way.

On Saturday, November 21, Princess Catherine made her most personal statement to date, with the release of a trailer for an upcoming documentary.

‘HEAL’

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Titled “HEAL,” the new documentary had been shot in secret, with the trailer’s debut taking everyone by surprise.

In “HEAL,” she opens up about how being diagnosed with cancer altered her life, taking viewers along with her as she charts a course toward recovery.

The documentary follows the Princess of Wales as she embarks on the National Three Peaks Challenge, which she undertook back in June 2026.

The goal: to climb to the top of the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within a 24-hour period, in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone,” the princess states.

“Cancer does change you,” she says in the trailer. “It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

In “HEAL,” Princess Catherine ruminates on her own own experiences in coping with her disease.

“Healing is a journey,” she says in the trailer. “How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty.”

The documentary is described as “a deeply personal new documentary from the Princess of Wales exploring life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness”.



“HEAL” will debut Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘Mother Nature’

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“Heal” isn’t the only project that Princess Catherine has in the works.

Last week, she released the first trailer for her new film series “Mother Nature,” and discussed the project in depth during in interview with Country Life.

As she explained, “Mother Nature” explores the powerful connection between immerseing oneself in nature and the body’s healing process.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,” she said, referring to what doctors had told her.

“There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” the princess continued.

“This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth,” the royal shared.

“What is interesting is to see the science now back up what we instinctively know and feel,” she explained.

“Humans have always turned to nature,” the Princess of Wales said.

“Whether it is the beach for healing and recovery, the countryside for peace and perspective or the mountains to find solitude, people have long sought comfort in the natural world. It is such a restorative environment and incorporating nature into someone’s recovery pathway is vital,” she shared.

“Having a sense of connection, trusted people around you and places where you feel at peace can be incredibly important during difficult times,” the princess added.