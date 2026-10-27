Meghan Markle Thrilled About New Gig, What About The Family?

Following Meghan Markle’s appearance on “MasterChef Australia” earlier this year, her co-host Poh Ling Yeow is excited that they will be reuniting on the children’s version of the cooking show. Yeow said that working with her again “will be a real treat,” while the Duchess of Sussex said of getting a new gig, “It was an easy yes.”

Meghan will co-host “Junior MasterChef Australia”, the children’s version of the popular TV cooking competition, in 2027. It was her debut appearance on the adult “MasterChef Australia” in July that led to her getting the new gig.

Next year’s children’s version will probably take about the same time to film, and Network 10 said the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on the popular show attracted its “largest Sunday audience since 2023.” However, it is so far unknown when production will take place at the Melbourne Showgrounds.

Meghan Markle Excited To Co-Host ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’

Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Tim P. Whitby – Pool/Getty Images)

“I had an incredible time with the whole team at ‘MasterChef’ this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Markle said in a statement.

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!” the Duchess added.

It is so far unknown whether the new job will lead to a temporary relocation to Australia for Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. As noted by InStyle, the family only recently left California to move to the UK after a six year stay.

Fans likely recall that during her work on “MasterChef Australia”, Markle made the headlines when Prince Harry crashed her TV appearance with an on-air phone call.

Duchess To Co-Host With ‘MasterChef Australia’ Judge, Poh Ling Yeow

Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

As mentioned by Poh Ling Yeow, the current “MasterChef Australia” judge, Meghan will co-host “Junior MasterChef Australia” with her, while she will continue to judge the adult version in 2027.

“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” Yeow said in a statement. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers.”

Of course, appearing on the small screen is nothing new for the Duchess of Sussex, as her lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” ran for two seasons on Netflix. However, despite Netflix reporting it was viewed 5.3 million times globally in the first half of 2025, the show won’t be renewed for a third season.

Of course, fans of the legal drama series “Suits” will remember Markle starring as Rachel Zane, in seasons 1 through 7, from 2011 to 2018.

While some fans believe she was fired from the show, Markle voluntarily left “Suits” at the end of season 7 to retire from acting and marry Prince Harry. She was cleverly written out of the show by her character marrying her on-screen love interest, Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams) and the couple moved to Seattle.