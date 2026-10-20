Prince Harry Breaks Silence With Rare, Heartfelt Comments on Prince William Rift

Prince Harry has made another public plea to mend his fractured relationship with Prince William, saying he still hopes to make peace with his family despite years of tension. The Duke of Sussex, 42, spoke candidly about his relationship with William, 44, and their father, King Charles III, in a new GQ interview published Tuesday, October 20.

Harry acknowledged that the estrangement still weighs on him, but said he believes there is little to gain from holding on to past disagreements.

Prince Harry Opens Up About Reconciliation With Prince William

Getty Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry

During the interview, Harry was asked whether he grieves his complicated relationships with his father and brother. He acknowledged that he does and explained that many people can understand family disputes.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” Harry said. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

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His remarks prompted speculation about whether he was referring to William. However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes later clarified that the comment wasn’t directed at his brother or any other royal family member, according to People.

Prince Harry Reflects on Painful Family Estrangement

The Duke also addressed the difficulty of moving past painful experiences, suggesting reconciliation doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting what happened.

“Scars stick around forever,” he told GQ. Harry encouraged people dealing with family disagreements to reconsider whether continuing those disputes was worth the emotional strain.

The father of two acknowledged that some experiences can be particularly hard to move past when their effects linger years later.

The interview offered a rare public acknowledgment of how the breakdown of his family relationships has affected him personally.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to Britain

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Harry’s comments follow his return to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple moved back to Britain in August 2026 after spending six years in California following their decision to step away from senior royal duties in 2020, BBC reported in August.

In the GQ interview, Harry discussed his changing relationship with Britain and the difficult years he spent challenging the British press.

He expressed hope that he, his family and sections of the media could eventually leave past disputes behind.

The Duke also defended his decision to speak publicly about his experiences.

“I find it fascinating because everybody else is allowed to tell their version of my story, but God forbid I should be able to tell the other side of it,” he said.

Where Do Prince Harry and Prince William Stand Today?

Getty NOTTINGHAM, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry and William’s relationship has remained strained since the Sussexes left royal duties and Harry revealed more about his family.

His 2023 memoir, “Spare,” detailed several disagreements with William and other members of the royal family.

Although reports have suggested some improvement in Harry’s relationship with Charles, 77, the brothers have not publicly confirmed any reconciliation.

William has also not publicly responded to Harry’s latest remarks.

For now, Harry has made it clear that he remains willing to repair the relationship, even if the path toward reconciliation remains uncertain.