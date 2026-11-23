King Charles and Idris Elba had a beautiful heart-to-heart with each other. The reigning monarch held The Prince’s Trust for decades, back when his mother held the throne. Rechristened The King’s Trust today, the 78-year-old has continued his charitable efforts. King Charles used his Navy severance pay of £7,400 to fund the then-Prince’s Trust, a program that provided aid to disadvantaged youth in the UK.

The far-reaching potential of the trust has paid off, with Idris Elba, 54, a prime example. Elba, who was knighted in the 2026 New Year Honors “for services to young people,” has made the most of the program that once aided him.

Now, Sir Idris Elba and King Charles appear together in the Netflix film “The Trust,” which looks into how the trust benefitted those who received it and helped Elba become the A-lister he is today.

King Charles Says He Is ‘Very Proud’ Of Sir Idris Elba

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The King’s Trust has reportedly helped more than 1.3 million members of UK youth since its inception. The program offers young people courses, resources, and other forms of support. To qualify for it, people have to be aged between 11 and 30. It also sets those who qualify for it with job opportunities and like skills.

As a teenager, Idris Elba was on the receiving end of a £1,500 grant from the then-Prince’s Trust. Elba went on to attend the National Youth Music Theatre when he turned 18. The actor has remained grateful for the program that set up his career and is now a goodwill ambassador.

Not only has Elba continued his association with the charity, but the 54-year-old has since forged a close bond with the king himself. Their relationship is detailed in “The Trust,” which follows Elba over a year as he offers three young people the same opportunity he received.

During one tender moment between King Charles and Elba, the monarch has heartwarming praise reserved for him.

“I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that. It’s what it’s all about.”

King Charles And Idris Elba Are Intimately Familiar With Each Other

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In “The Trust,” Elba can be seen introducing his mother to the king. Elba and King Charles have had many interactions over the years. The king was the monarch who granted Elba his knighthood in May 2026.

In the trailer for “The Trust,” King Charles makes the acquaintance of Eve Elba.

“Mum, I brought the King to come and see you!” Elba is shown bringing the King over to his mother.

The 78-year-old had glowing words of praise for Idris during the interaction.

“It’s a great joy to have your son around,” King Charles said to Eve Elba.

“The Trust” shows the effect the charity has had not only on Elba, but on many other former members of UK youth. Elba is shown attending events centered around further efforts to reach out to today’s youngsters. The actor has been a staunch activist in a variety of programs for years and is doubling his efforts moving forward.











