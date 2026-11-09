Meghan Markle Understandably Pulls Out of Event Amid Father’s Legal Issues

Meghan Markle has made the decision to back out of delivering a speech about online child safety during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This comes after her father was arrested by the FBI and charged with the possession of child abuse images.

“She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now,” a source told The Telegraph regarding her reason for pulling out.

Her husband, Prince Harry, has made the decision to still deliver his speech, and Markle will still be in attendance. Following Harry’s sentiment, the two are set to walk through the memorial, honoring children who have died after being subjected to online harm. He will also join the panel called Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children that will discuss how to protect children online.

The public outing will come just four days after Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., was arrested in Florida. He entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance to Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California announced that Markle Sr. was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if found guilty.

Meghan Markle Addressed The Allegations Against Her Father After Reports First Came Out

Following news of the allegations against her father, Markle shared a brave statement. And in it, she detailed the reason for her estrangement from her father and detailed why she has kept her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from having contact with him.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding that she was made aware of the allegations years ago.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Markel continued. ““I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

What Is The Lost Screen Memorial?

According to their website, The Lost Screen Memorial is for “children who have lost their lives as a result of the harm they suffered on social media.”

“These images represent the ones their parents have on their phone lockscreens. Their faces serve as a constant reminder of what has been lost. The responsibility to keep children safe online should not lie with parents alone,” the website reads. “The technology companies who profit from children’s time on their apps have an obligation to design them with safety in mind and should be held to safety standards. Join us as we demand safety by design from the social media platforms so that no child is lost to social media. Read, listen and share the stories of these children below.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.