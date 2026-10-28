Meghan Markle Is Prioritizing Her Well-Being Amid Distressing Allegations Against Her Father

Meghan Markle is prioritizing her mental health as she deals with the upsetting allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is currently being investigated over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

“Prince Harry told us himself last month that he is not on social media, and neither is Meghan, despite her having two Instagram accounts,” royal journalist Andrea Caamano told Page Six. “They have people who help manage and publish content on their behalf, allowing them to take a step back from social media for the sake of their mental health.”

The couple and their children recently left on a trip out of the UK, with some saying it was to escape the public due to the scandal. But that’s not the case.

“We know the news broke while she was already out of the country with her family for the October half-term holidays,” Caamano explained. “Some schools have a two-week break in the UK, so the timing appears to be coincidental rather than a deliberate decision to escape the headlines.”

“I would expect the family to return to their home in the UK towards the end of the week, in time for the children to resume school after half-term,” she added.

However, there is no denying that the family taking a trip at this time may be a “small blessing in disguise” as they deal with this “incredibly distressing time,” Caamano said. She added that Markle is “incredibly upset,” with those closest to her “reaching out to offer their support.”

Meghan Markle Addressed The Allegations Against Her Father In A Statement

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Following news of the allegations against her father, Markle shared a brave statement in which she addressed her estrangement from her father and detailed why she has kept her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from having contact with him.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle Set To Host A New Show

Earlier this year, Markle appeared on “MasterChef Australia,” and now she will be reuniting with Poh Ling Yeow for a children’s version of the show.

“I had an incredible time with the whole team at ‘MasterChef’ this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Markle said in a statement. “I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”

Yeow also shared a statement about joining back up with Markle.

“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” Yeow said. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers.”