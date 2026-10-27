Andrew Walker Made His Screen Debut In a Long-Forgotten ’90s TV Cop Show

As Hallmark Channel‘s annual 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming event continues to unfold, fans of Andrew Walker are eagerly anticipating his entry in the lineup, the upcoming Christmas movie “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley.”

This will mark a major milestone for the actor, his 40th Hallmark Channel movie.

As Walker continues to cement his status as a Hallmark heartthrob, take a look back at the long-forgotten TV show that started it all, providing the young actor with his very first screen credit.

‘Sirens’

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Walker’s very first onscreen role was in “Sirens.” Airing on ABC for just two seasons between 1993 and 1995, “Sirens” was a U.S.-Canadian co-production, set in Pittsburgh but shot in Walker’s hometown of Montreal.

The series focused on the personal and professional experiences of a trio of female rookie cops: Officer Sarah Berkezchuk (played by Jayne Brook), who’s in the midst of a rapidly deteriorating marriage; Officer Lynn Stanton (Adrienne-Joi Johnson), a single mother and second-generation Pittsburgh PD officer; and Officer Molly Whelan (Liza Snyder, who would later go on to sitcom success with CBS comedy “Yes, Dear”), who bristles against authority.

The series wound up receiving an Emmy nomination, only to be cancelled after its 13-episode first season. However, “Sirens” returned for a second season, airing in syndication, with 22 more episodes produced. That syndicated iteration, however, featured a cast shakeup, with only Johnson and Snyder returning, while Brook exited, replaced by Jayne Heitmeyer.

‘The Needle and the Damage Done’

Getty Andrew Walker at the premiere of “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001)

Enter Andrew Walker, who landed his first-ever TV role in a second-season episode titled “The Needle and the Damage Done,” airing in 1994 and borrowing its title from the Neil Young song of the same name.

That “Sirens” role led to further 1990s TV work, including guest spots on Canadian teen dramedy “Ready or Not,” a 1996 episode of acclaimed cop show “NYPD Blue,” a 1998 episode of Pamela Anderson’s “V.I.P” and beloved Nickelodeon series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

His Hallmark Journey

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Walker joined the Hallmark world when he starred in his first movie for the channel, the 2012 holiday rom-com “A Bride for Christmas.”

He’s been a Hallmark Channel staple ever since. In an interview with Lolly Christmas, he explained that his experiences making Hallmark movies had been so overwhelmingly positive it’s unlikely he’ll ever turn down the opportunity to star in one.

“I’ll pick and choose based on location and script, the people I’m working with and all of that stuff, you know,” he said. “Nine-and-a-half times out of 10, I usually take the project no matter what because … usually I’m working with really great people … people that reciprocate the same kind of set mentality.”

As an added bonus, his ubiquity in the world of Hallmark Channel has provided him with a devoted fanbase that’s thoroughly unique. Speaking with the Vancouver Sun, Walker recalled being in a convenience store when he was recognized by a truck driver. “And he’s like ‘Man, I love those movies so much, they allow me to decompress after a long day on the road,'” Walker shared.