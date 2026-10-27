Lori Loughlin Parties With Handsome Hollywood Heartthrob for His Birthday

Lori Loughlin had a star-studded weekend in Austin, Texas.

The actress joined several of her fellow famous friends to celebrate Glen Powell‘s 38th birthday, and the festivities included attending a football game to cheer on the Texas Longhorns as they took on the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 24. She shared a glimpse of the fun on Instagram, giving the “Twisters” star a special birthday shoutout. The actors have been family friends for years now. “Glen has known Lori and her family for over a decade,” an insider explained to Us Weekly in Sept. 2025.

The actress recently made her return to Hallmark with several major projects, including the new holiday movie “What If Christmas” co-starring Tom Cavanagh, along with a new installment in the “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” franchise, and she will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in Season 14 of the beloved series “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin Goes Big in Texas for Glen Powell’s Birthday

“Great friends, great game and a great party,” Loughlin wrote in the caption of her Oct. 26 Instagram post, thanking Crystal Lourd for the “fantastic weekend.”

“And Happy Bday @glenpowell – had a blast celebrating you! 🧡” Loughlin concluded. The actor appears in the first photo of her carousel, posing for a selfie with Loughlin while sporting a Texas Longhorns hat. Those seen celebrating alongside Loughlin in her other photos were Tanner Novlan, Justin Sylvester, Kayla Ewell, Molly Sims, and more.

Fans made sure to show Loughlin and Powell some love in the comment section:

“Did you say it was Glen Powell’s birthday? Happy Birthday, Glen! Love your movie, Anyone But You.”

“im so glad you’re back Lori 😭 these are so cute !!! 🧡.”

“Lori, it’s so heartwarming to see you happy.. 💕.”

“i get such a joy every time u post..wow i’ve missed this.”

Loughlin Will Be Making Her Return to Hope Valley in Season 14 of ‘WCTH’

Abigail Stanton was one of the original characters on “When Calls the Heart” when the series debuted in 2014, with Loughlin starring as the beloved Hope Valley resident through Season 6.

After years of being away from the series, it was announced on Dec. 2, 2025 that Loughlin would be reprising her role in the upcoming 14th season. Hearties got an even earlier surprise when Loughlin made an unannounced cameo in the Season 13 finale, which aired on March 22.

Loughlin reunited with her co-stars at the “When Calls the Heart” and “Hope Valley: 1874” celebration event on March 18.

Months earlier, she also surprised fans by appearing at the Hallmark Christmas Experience on Dec. 12, 2025. During the emotional appearance, Loughlin thanked the network for welcoming her back and spoke about how special it was to reunite with her castmates.

“I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming… And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family,” Loughlin said, per TV Insider.