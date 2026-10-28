Rhiannon Fish Recalls ‘Out-of-Body Experience’ While Shooting Hallmark’s ‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’

Aficionados of Hallmark Channel‘s heartwarming Christmas movies have already starting diving into this year’s Countdown to Christmas array of yuletide rom-coms, with entries so far including “Winter Wonderlanes” and “Forgotten Holiday.”

Coming up next is “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” a new holiday film starring Rhiannon Fish and Jake Foy.

An ‘Out-of-Body Experience’

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While promoting the upcoming movie, Fish was interviewed by “Survived the Shows,” revealing she experienced the peril of filming a Christmas movie in the middle of the summer.

As she recalled, one scene involved a mailman delivering Christmas presents.

“And we’re all filed into his, like mail van. It’s a thousand freaking degrees, ’cause you know we shoot these in the middle of the summer. We’ve got, like 18 jackets on, and scarves and toques. The air [conditioning], you’re not allowed it on in there,” she recalled.

“And the lights are blasting and the director has us singing — think we’re singing ‘Jingle Bells’ or something — and I had this very very out-of-body experience where I was like, ‘I’m in hell. This his purgatory and I don’t want to do this anymore.’ I’m so grateful for my job and I know that there are people with real jobs that have things that are actually difficult,” she added. “That’s not difficult in comparison, but it was definitely one of those moments where I was like, ‘I feel challenged. I feel challenged today.'”

‘Table for Eight’

As Fish explained, “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” was not the movie’s original name. “As you inow, the Hallmark movies always change their names. It was called ‘Table for Eight,’ which is a little more on the nose,” said Fish of how the original title actually better explained the premise of the movie.

“Along the way she picks up all these different people and basically invites them to come to Christmas with her — and each and every one of them declines,” Fish said, explaining the plot. “Of course, it’s a Hallmark movie, you know she’s going to fill the table, but you don’t know who’s going to be at the table, and I think it’s really exciting to see who does show up along the way.”

“Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time,” shares the synopsis.

Hallmark Rhiannon Fish and Jake Foy star in Hallmark Channel’s “Who’s Coming For Christmas?”

“Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan),” the synopsis continues.

“Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle — or series of miracles — fills her holiday table,” the synopsis concludes.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” premieres Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.



