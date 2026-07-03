First Look: Rhiannon Fish & Mitchell Bourke in New ‘Prince in Paradise’ Sequel

It’s clear that Great American Family has a hit on its hands with its “A Prince in Paradise” movies.

Following the success of the original film and its sequel, the network has just announced that a new film in the franchise is on the way, slated to debut later this summer.

‘A Prince in Paradise’ Has Become a Hit with Viewers

According to a press release issued by Great American Family, the third film in the franchise is titled “A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding.”

Once again, former Hallmark Channel favorite Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke will be reprising their roles as, respectively, American romance novelist Olivia and Prince Alexander, handsome heir to the throne of the fictional nation of Torovia.

“Olivia, struggling with writer’s block after a break up, takes a tropical holiday in hope of some inspiration and meets Prince Alexander, who needs some distance from his duty to marry royalty,” notes the synopsis of the first film, which made its debut in 2023.

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A Sequel Followed with ‘A Royal Proposal’

The following year, GAF unveiled a second film in the series, “A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Proposal.”

The sequel continued to follow the couple’s unorthodox love story, with Prince Oliver bucking tradition — and his mother’s plans that he marry a fellow royal — by popping the question to Olivia, a commoner.

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The Third ‘Prince in Paradise’ Film Features a Royal Wedding

In the third film in the series, Alexander and Olivia finally make it to the altar. However, the journey to their wedding day faces complications, both expected and otherwise.

“From beachside paradise to heartfelt romance, the ‘A Prince In Paradise’ saga has captivated audiences with royal charm,” declares Great American Family’s press release.

“Now, in the third chapter, ‘A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding,’ Prince Alexander is ready to marry Olivia, a commoner,” the synopsis continues. “However, when a bitter lord invokes ancient laws to block the union, Olivia, a romance writer, uncovers a surprising discovery hidden within the pages of an old historical volume, setting her on a journey that could change everything.”

First-Look Photos from ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

Ahead of the film’s upcoming premiere, Great American Family unveiled a series of photos from “A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding.”

Great American Family Matthew Bourke in ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

Great American Family Rhiannon Fish in ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

Great American Family Scene from ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

Great American Family Scene from ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

Great American Family Matthew Bourke and Rhiannon Fish in ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’

The ‘Prince in Paradise’ Movies Have Been a Dream Come True for Rhiannon Fish

For star Rhiannon Fish, the notion of being swept away by a charming prince is the fulfillment of childhood fairytale dreams.

“Growing up, as a young girl, I always dreamed about being a princess,” she said in an interview with Digital Journal.

“It had this element when I was doing it that I was living that childhood fantasy,” she added, describing the first “A Prince in Paradise movie as “the most enchanting movie I have ever been a part of.”

When Will ‘A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding’ Premiere?

Fans of the franchise can look for the third film in the series, “A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding,” to debut on Great American Family on August 1.