Let Your Christmas Movie Marathon Begin With Hallmark Channel’s Festive Lineup Tomorrow — Oct. 28

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 28. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Believe in Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Believe in Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Believe in Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Beatrice reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

“Believe in Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘Sealed with a List’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sealed with a List” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sealed with a List” (per the Hallmark Channel): This holiday season, festive Carley sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt, she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

Starring Katie Findlay and Evan Roderick.

“Sealed with a List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 16, 2023.

‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” (per the Hallmark Channel): With the town’s landmark Chinese restaurant closing, two siblings find themselves reevaluating their lives alongside the restaurant’s loyal patrons.

Starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven.

“Christmas at the Golden Dragon” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2022.

‘Christmas Town’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Town” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Town” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lauren Gabriel leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters – of the heart and of family – helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.

“Christmas Town” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2019.

‘Heart of the Holidays’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Heart of the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Heart of the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Career-driven Sam returns to her hometown for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school boyfriend, Noah. Together they rediscover what matters most in life.

Stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Heart of the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2020.

‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (per the Hallmark Channel): Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick.

“A Very Merry Bridesmaid” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 4, 2021.

‘Christmas In Montana’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas In Montana” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas In Montana” (per Hallmark Mystery): Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

Stars Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson.

“Christmas In Montana” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 14, 2019.

‘Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow” below:

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The official synopsis for “Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow” (per Hallmark Mystery): Based on a novel by Debbie Macomber, this yuletide movie tells the story of Ashley Harrison (Meghan Ory) and Dash Sutherland (Andrew Walker). She is a crafter based in San Francisco who is desperate to spend the holidays with her family in Seattle and Dash is also in a rush to get there. When Ashley inexplicably encounters a problem with her reservation at the airport ticket counter, she turns to Plan B and attempts to rent a car. But there’s just one vehicle left and Dash beats her to it. Reluctantly, Ashley takes him up on his offer to join him on the road trip. As the pair heads north, their adventures include car trouble, adopting a puppy and being secretly tailed by federal agents, who believe Ashley is up to no good. With a hint of romance gradually filling the air will these two fall in love or will their journey bring about an unexpected road bump to romance?

“Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 13, 2015.

‘Christmas Tree Lane’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Tree Lane” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Tree Lane” (per Hallmark Mystery): Music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition. She’s shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is actually working for the company Meg’s fighting.

Stars Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price.

“Christmas Tree Lane” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on October 24, 2020.

‘Christmas Under The Stars’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under The Stars” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under The Stars” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others. ‘

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under The Stars” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2019.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.

‘Our Holiday Story’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Our Holiday Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2024.