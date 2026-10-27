Tyler Hynes Gifts Fans With the Coolest Way to Watch His New Christmas Movie

As fans of Tyler Hynes gather around the TV for his 2026 Hallmark Christmas movie, a few hundred lucky Hynies (yes, that’s the name of his fandom) will get to watch “The Nights Before Christmas” with the beloved actor.

On October 27, Hynes announced via Instagram that hours before the movie premieres on Hallmark Channel, he’ll host a premiere event at the Park Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 14. The historic theater, which first opened in 1941, appears in the movie and holds a special place in Hynes’ heart.

Tyler Hynes Hopes Premiere Event Properly Honors the Cast & Crew of ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

Free tickets to the noon showing will be available to reserve via Park Theatre’s website on October 29, starting at noon Pacific time, and you must include the code TY at checkout. Located in Vancouver’s “eclectic and diverse” Cambie Village neighborhood, the single-screen venue re-opened in 2025 with new sound and 4K laser projection systems.

Hynes said in his post that he bought out the theater for the November 14th showing so that fans can watch the premiere with him at no cost. In a series of photos with text appearing on each, Hynes wrote, “I’m fortunate enough to make movies with lovely people and I want to celebrate them the best I can. That means with you.”

He shared that he chose to preview the movie, which co-stars Laci J. Mailey, as a way to celebrate the cast and crew, “by watching the film with the people who love them, you.” Hynes noted that much of the movie takes place in the “beautiful boutique theater” where they’ll watch the movie together.

Fans flocked to the comment section of Hynes’ post, gushing over his generosity, including many who said they were too far away to make it but wished a wonderful time to those who are able to attend.

Jonathan Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, adorably commented, “I’m already camped out outside. Hope that improves my odds.”

What We Know About ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ Starring Tylere Hynes & Laci J. Mailey

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This is the second consecutive Hallmark movie that Hynes has been intimately involved in from the start. In April, he starred in and executive produced “I’ll Be Seeing You,” a project that he developed to honor the many creatives “of another generation” he’s had the joy of working with.

In “The Nights Before Christmas,” which he also executive produced, he stars as Marty, “whose life is in a bit of a rut,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. One Christmas Eve, he “finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed.”

“With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book,” the logline continues. “But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day — hopefully with Chloe by his side.”

For those who can’t make the in-person preview, “The Nights Before Christmas” premieres via Hallmark Channel on November 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available stream via Hallmark+ the following day.