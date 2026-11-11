Kate Middleton Opens Up About ‘Challenges’ During Cancer Recovery: ‘Good Days and Bay Days’

Ever since revealing she’d been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in early 2024, Kate Middleton has walked that fine line unique within the royal family, maintaining transparency about her treatment and recovery while also avoiding going into too many details.

However, in a recent interview focusing on her new film series, “Mother Nature,” the Princess of Wales shared a rare update on the progress of her cancer battle.

Recovery ‘Will Take Time’

Getty Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Promoting her new project, Princess Catherine spoke with Britain’s Country Life. During the conversation, she addressed the challenges she’s been facting as she continues to recover after undergoing chemotherapy.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,” she said, referring to what doctors had instructed her.

“There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time,” she continued.

“This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth,” the royal continued.

A Turn to Nature

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As the princess pointed out, new research is indicating that a connection with nature can help foster healing, a philosophy that she’s keen to embrace.

“What is interesting is to see the science now back up what we instinctively know and feel,” she explained.

“Humans have always turned to nature,” Princess Catherine continued. “Whether it is the beach for healing and recovery, the countryside for peace and perspective or the mountains to find solitude, people have long sought comfort in the natural world. It is such a restorative environment and incorporating nature into someone’s recovery pathway is vital.”

She added: “Having a sense of connection, trusted people around you and places where you feel at peace can be incredibly important during difficult times.”

‘A Course of Preventative Chemotherapy’

The princess first announced her cancer diagnosis in the spring of 2024, sharing the news in an Instagram video.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful,” she said at the time.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she shared.

‘Complex, Scary and Unpredictable’

Several months later, in September 2024 she issued a follow-up Instagram post to share an update on her treatment, revealing that she’d completed treatment and was now cancer-free.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she added.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she continued, adding, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”