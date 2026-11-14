King Charles Marks 78th Birthday Joking With Elton John On Radio Show, ‘I’m Still Standing’

King Charles and Elton John recently compared notes on the problems of ageing on a special radio show to mark the monarch’s 78th birthday. The show aired on Saturday morning, where the King joined Sir Elton, 79, on the iconic singer’s “Rocket Hour” radio show. This marked a special episode, where the monarch shared his musical memories and the pair chose 14 songs together.

The special radio show also went to celebrate the 50th anniversary of King Charles’ King’s Trust, while highlighting how musicians support the charity’s efforts. Speaking of John’s track “I’m Still Standing,” the King noted, “We and the Trust are definitely still standing,” while noting the song is one of his favorites due to its “message of resilience.”

Meanwhile, Sir Elton joked in reply, saying, “I’m still sitting now, though,” laughing, while the monarch also chuckled, saying, “With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older.”

King Charles Joins Elton John On Radio Show To Mark 78th Birthday

Getty King Charles (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Getty Images)

Elton John’s special radio show with King Charles was recorded last month at Apple Music Studios in south London and premiered on Saturday morning. During the episode the monarch recalled Sir Elton’s 1986 performance at Wembley Arena which marked the King’s Trust’s 10th anniversary.

As reported by the Guardian, King Charles noted, “I suspect that no-one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’.”

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“I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvelous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing.”

Sir Elton & King Charles Select 14 Tracks

Getty King Charles (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Elton John (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino)

Between them, King Charles and Sir Elton selected a total of 14 tracks. The monarch chose “Giant” by Calvin Harris and “Rag’n’Bone Man.” He told the iconic singer that the song summed up his charity due to its message of finding strength from others.

Meanwhile, other selected songs included Bob Dylan’s “Gotta Serve Somebody,” Nectar Woode’s “Wine into Water, which features John on piano, and “Feeling Good” by Muse. The “Rocket Man” singer then asked King Charles to point to a song that he found “extremely meaningful.”

The monarch replied that there is “nothing more meaningful than love,” describing an “unforgettable performance” of The Beatles 1967 hit, “All You Need is Love,” performed by Paul McCartney at a 2002 concert in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.

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“I shall never forget the magic of witnessing a simply unforgettable performance of “All You Need Is Love” for my late mother’s Golden Jubilee at the “Party At The Palace” concert with Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker, and I think with Phil Collins on drums, Brian May and Eric Clapton on guitar and an all-star backing choir,” King Charles said.

“It really is a totally timeless song with a timeless message,” he added.

Other Classic Tracks Chosen By The King

At the start of the show, Tina Turner’s hit “Proud Mary” played and the monarch described the late singer as an “electrifying character. He recalled the Buckingham Palace guard playing Turner’s hit, “Simply the Best” in honor of the singer following her passing in 2023.

“It was, I hope, a small way of thanking her for the times she has performed for my charities and indeed for the joy she brought to millions of people,” King Charles said.

Among the other songs chosen by the King and Elton John were “Handbags and Gladrags” by Rod Stewart, Pete Townsend’s “Let My Love Open The Door” and “Raye’s Joy,” and “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley.

This episode of Elton John’s “Rocket Hour” radio show will be rebroadcast on Apple Music One at 17:00 and 22:00 GMT Saturday. It will also play on Sunday at 02:00 and 06:00 GMT. The show will also be aired on Apple Music Hits on Sunday at 10:00 and 14:00 GMT.