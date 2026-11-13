Kate Middleton Confirms Christmas Carol Concert Comeback

Kate Middleton‘s Christmas carol concert is officially returning, with the Princess of Wales set to host her sixth annual “Together at Christmas” service at Westminster Abbey next month.

She will lead the Dec. 11 event, continuing a festive tradition she launched in 2021 to recognize people making a difference in their communities. This year’s service will focus on the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

More than 1,600 guests are expected to attend the Westminster Abbey gathering, which will later be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX over Christmas.

Kate Middleton Reveals This Year’s Christmas Theme

The Princess of Wales announced details of the 2026 service on Nov. 13, with People reporting that this year’s theme will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

The service will highlight how families and communities can help people feel safe, connected and less alone, particularly during difficult periods.

Guests will include people from across the U.K. who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities.

The event will feature traditional and contemporary Christmas music, readings and performances from special guests. Further details are expected to be announced closer to the service. Fifteen community carol services connected to the initiative are also planned across the U.K.

The Royal Family Could Join Kate At Westminster Abbey

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate has traditionally been joined by members of her family at the annual service. Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attended the 2025 service, though their participation in this year’s event has not yet been confirmed.

The family played a memorable role in last year’s celebration. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Kate and Charlotte performed a piano duet for the televised program.

The mother-daughter performance featured Scottish composer Erland Cooper’s “Holm Sound” and offered viewers a rare glimpse of Charlotte sharing the musical spotlight with her mother.

The royal children also participated in a festive activity during last year’s event. While no announcement has been made about which royals will attend the Dec. 11 service, William and the children have supported Kate at previous editions of the annual gathering.

‘Together At Christmas’ Has Become One Of Kate’s Signature Events

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 5: Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate launched “Together at Christmas” in 2021, initially using the service to recognize individuals and organizations that supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic Since then, the Westminster Abbey gathering has developed into one of the Princess of Wales’ most prominent annual events.

The service, spearheaded by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, has continued to recognize people who support others in their communities through volunteering, charitable work and acts of kindness. Previous editions have also combined traditional and modern elements while welcoming people of all faiths and none. The Royal Foundation has described the annual event as a celebration of love, compassion and connection.

Past editions have included performances from well-known musicians, readings from members of the royal family and appearances by people whose community work reflects each year’s theme. The annual event also gives Kate an opportunity to highlight themes that overlap with her wider public work, including children, families, community support and emotional well-being.

Viewers Will Get To See The Service On Christmas Eve

Those unable to attend Westminster Abbey will still be able to watch the celebration during the holiday season. The Dec. 11 service will be filmed and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, with another airing scheduled for Christmas morning.

The event will come shortly before the royal family traditionally gathers at Sandringham for Christmas, where members of the family are typically seen attending church together on Dec. 25. Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert marks the continuation of a tradition that has become closely associated with her public role.

With this year’s focus on love, kindness and caring for one another, the Princess of Wales is once again placing community and connection at the center of her Christmas celebrations.