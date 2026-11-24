Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country estate in Norfolk, England, was the scene of a major police operation after two men allegedly broke into the property on Monday, November 23.

Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales‘ country residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate, at approximately 6 p.m.

Officers deployed police dogs, drones and an aircraft from the National Police Air Service to search the surrounding area.

Authorities arrested two men on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Both remained in police custody following the incident.

William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were at their primary residence in Windsor at the time.

Kensington Palace confirmed that no members of the Royal Family were inside Anmer Hall during the incident but declined to comment on security arrangements.

Police Launch a Search at William and Kate’s Norfolk Estate

According to The Sun, the police response involved multiple officers and aerial surveillance as authorities searched the grounds surrounding the royal residence.

An aircraft from the National Police Air Service departed its Nottinghamshire base shortly after 6 p.m. and remained in the area until approximately 8:45 p.m. before returning.

Police located and arrested two suspects on the estate.

Authorities have not publicly identified the men or released further details about how they allegedly entered the property.

It is also unclear whether anything was taken or whether the residence sustained damage.

Anmer Hall is a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion located on the Sandringham Estate, which serves as a private country retreat for the Royal Family.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gave the property to William and Kate as a wedding gift.

Although the couple primarily lives in Windsor, they regularly visit Anmer Hall with their children during weekends and school holidays.

Royal Family Faced Previous Security Breach at Windsor Castle Estate

The Royal Family faced a similar security scare in 2024 when two masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate. The suspects reportedly climbed a six-foot fence before stealing a quad bike from a barn.

They then used a stolen truck to smash through a security gate while escaping.

The damaged gate was located inside the castle’s security zone and was regularly used by William, Kate and their children because of its proximity to their residence.

Authorities later replaced the gate because of the extent of the damage.

In May, police also arrested a man following a separate incident near Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence on the Sandringham Estate.

As working members of the Royal Family, William and Kate receive round-the-clock security protection, as do their three children.

Kate Middleton Unveils Inspiring Documentary About Her Cancer Journey

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Meanwhile, Kate recently spoke about her experience with cancer in a preview of the upcoming documentary “Heal.”

The Princess of Wales, 44, discussed how her diagnosis changed her perspective on life.

“I think, when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities, you know, when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite,” she said.

“And in those moments, yes, [a] shift does happen. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart.”

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing abdominal surgery and beginning chemotherapy the previous month.

The documentary follows her participation in the Three Peaks Challenge in June and examines her experience with recovery and healing after treatment.

The trailer aired on BBC’s “The One Show” on Monday evening.