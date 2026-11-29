King Charles and Prince Harry have reportedly held a private reunion at Balmoral, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK in August. The reported October 17 visit took place at the King’s Scottish estate.

Prince Harry Meets His Father Without Meghan

According to Hello!, Charles invited his younger son to spend time with him at Balmoral. The meeting was reportedly held while Queen Camilla was away. Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were not believed to be there.

The Daily Mail also reported that the father and son met alone. Its account said Camilla was attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot, around 400 miles away. The nature of their conversation has not been made public. Representatives for both King Charles and Prince Harry declined to comment, according to Hello!.

The private reunion is notable because Prince Harry and his father have had few opportunities to meet in person in recent years. The Daily Mail described it as only the fourth time the father and son had met since the coronation in 2023.

Prince Harry has Spoken About Wanting to Reconcile

The meeting comes after Prince Harry spoke about repairing family relationships in an interview with GQ in October 2026. As reported by Hello!, the Duke said, “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

He also described reconciliation as important. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile,” he told the magazine.

The Daily Mail also highlighted Prince Harry’s comments about moving forward. The Duke said that “letting go of the past” was something he would encourage others to do. He acknowledged that “scars stick around forever,” while stressing the importance of changing one’s mindset.

His spokesperson later denied that the remark about some people not wanting reconciliation was aimed at his brother, Prince William. William was not present at the Balmoral meeting.

A Different Setting From Their Previous Family Visit

The reported October reunion followed a family gathering at Highgrove in July. On that occasion, the Sussexes brought Archie and Lilibet to spend time with the King and Queen Camilla. Hello! reported that it was the last known in-person meeting between the father and son before the Balmoral visit.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his family has faced strain since the Sussexes stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California. Their interviews, Netflix documentary and the Duke’s 2023 memoir, “Spare,” added to the public tension.

Christmas Plans Remain Unchanged

Despite the reported reunion, Prince Harry is not expected to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and his family plan to return to California for the holiday. That means the Balmoral visit is not expected to lead to a Christmas gathering with the wider Royal Family.

In a recent appearance on ITV’s “This Morning,” Prince Harry spoke about celebrating with Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland.

He said his wife and mother-in-law were both good cooks, adding, “I’ll leave that to them.” He also suggested the festive menu could include gumbo or turkey.

For now, the reported meeting offers a rare opportunity for father and son to spend time together privately. The details remain undisclosed, but the visit comes after the Duke publicly expressed his wish to reconcile.