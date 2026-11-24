It seems the estrangement of Prince William and Prince Harry continues as he plans to remove Harry’s family’s royal titles when he ascends the throne. This will include Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes claims this alleged shake up in his upcoming new book, “The Dukes: Edward VIII, Andrew, and Harry – the Men Who Undermined the Modern Monarchy,” according to the Daily Mail. Sykes claims that the Prince of Wales wants his brother and his family’s titles to be for working royals, rather than the family automatically inheriting the titles at birth.

Prince William Plans To Scrap Prince Harry & His Family’s Royal Titles

Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

A source close to Prince William told Sykes, “If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield — then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title.”

The Daily Mail quotes the source as saying that working royals also receive an allowance, salary, and a place to live. Sykes further explained that non-working royals will not hold royal titles, have a special home or favors.

“You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose,” the source added.

What About William’s Family?

Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with George, Charlotte and Louis in 2022 (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

Moreover, Prince William’s two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, will have the opportunity to choose to be working royals, or to hold independent careers, according to Sykes. However, it is “set in concrete” that Prince William, 44, and Princess Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George will be the heir to the throne after his father.

Of interest to note, Princess Charlotte, 11, has already been tipped for a career on the stage after her teachers and friends are impressed with her talents as an actress and a singer. Reportedly she has been deemed an exceptionally talented performer, who has distinguished herself in productions held at her prep school.

The source claimed, “She belongs on the stage. She’s a wonderful actress and singer and that’s what she wants to be when she grows up.”

Charlotte’s talents draw comparisons with her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was also keen on acting in her youth, while starring in wartime pantomimes at Windsor Castle.

The talent also seems to flow from Charlotte’s grandfather, King Charles, who also has a flair for theatre. Reportedly, he performed comedy sketches with his drama group, the Dryden Society, while he was attending Trinity College in Cambridge.

Apparently, Charlotte’s theatrical abilities were also said to have influenced the choice of her next school, a prestigious boarding school renowned for the performing arts.

Prince William’s Other Plans On Taking The Throne

Getty Prince William (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, according to Sykes, William, who is first in line to succeed to the throne after King Charles III, has been making other extensive plans. Reportedly, he plans for a “massive restructuring” in the family, including changing the roles of senior royals.

According to the news, when asked for more details, a spokesperson at Kensington Palace for Prince William and Princess Kate told the Daily Mail, “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.”