Pierce Brosnan, one of the most recognizable actors to play James Bond, is weighing in on Robert Pattinson taking over the iconic role.

The former 007 star offered his two cents in a heartfelt Instagram post, congratulating Pattinson on his casting and recalling their time working together 16 years ago.

Pierce Brosnan Shares Heartfelt Message for Robert Pattinson

Brosnan, 73, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, to welcome Pattinson, 40, to the James Bond franchise.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the “Twilight” actor dressed in a tuxedo, Brosnan shared a personal note expressing his support.

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

The heartfelt message acknowledged Pattinson’s career achievements while recalling a project that brought the two actors together long before the Bond announcement.

Brosnan portrayed James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002.

How Do Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson Know Each Other?

Brosnan and Pattinson previously starred together in the 2010 romantic drama “Remember Me.”

Pattinson played Tyler Hawkins, a troubled young man struggling with his personal life and a strained relationship with his father, Charles Hawkins, portrayed by Brosnan.

The film also starred Emilie de Ravin and Chris Cooper.

At the time, Pattinson was enjoying worldwide success with the “Twilight” franchise.

He then took on a wide range of roles, including critically acclaimed performances in “Good Time,” “The Lighthouse,” and “Tenet.” He also starred as Bruce Wayne in the 2022 film “The Batman.”

Brosnan’s Instagram message recognized that journey, offering encouragement to an actor he had watched develop his career since their first collaboration.

George Lazenby Also Welcomes Robert Pattinson as James Bond

Brosnan is not the only former Bond actor to congratulate Pattinson.

George Lazenby, who played the British spy in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” shared his own message following the casting announcement.

Lazenby, 87, offered Pattinson some friendly advice in a video posted on Monday, November 16.

“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have a ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment. All the best, mate.”

The Australian actor’s remarks referenced a memorable line from his only James Bond film.

Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who retired from the role following the release of “No Time to Die” in 2021.

Craig starred in five Bond films, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Brosnan’s tenure included “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day.”

What Do We Know About Robert Pattinson’s First James Bond Movie?

Amazon MGM Studios officially confirmed Pattinson’s casting on Monday, November 16, following years of speculation about Craig’s successor.

The upcoming 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include “Dune” and “Arrival.”

Steven Knight, best known for creating “Peaky Blinders,” is writing the screenplay.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

In the studio’s announcement, Pattinson described becoming James Bond as “the honor of a lifetime.”

Villeneuve also expressed confidence in the casting, saying the actor has “the timeless soul of 007” while bringing something new to the character.

The film does not yet have an announced release date.