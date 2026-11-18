“Saved by the Bell” star Tiffani Thiessen opened up about experiencing years of pain that ultimately led to a harrowing diagnosis at age 52.

Thiessen sat down with Tom Papa for the Tuesday, November 10, episode of his podcast, where she revealed that she has to undergo a hip replacement surgery. According to the ’90s star, the diagnosis is a result of years of dance.

Thiessen’s Diagnosis

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The 52-year-old actress did not reveal when she is scheduled for her hip replacement, but theorized that growing up as a dancer contributed to her decades of pain.

“I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing, [and] I have a torn labrum, that’s one issue I have,” she shared, laughing, “This is what happens”. “Then, I found out, going to my second opinion that I’m basically a German shepherd. I have hip dysplasia.”

She added, “So, when I was very flexible as a young child has now caused my issue now. I hear the hip replacements aren’t as bad as knee and shoulders [replacement procedures].”

Thiessen went on to say that her mobility issues and pain have made it difficult for her to participant in certain activities with her family, including daughters Harper Renn and Holt Fisher.

“We play [pickleball as a family] It’s so fun. It’s been very hard on my hip,” she said. “My doctor didn’t say it was pickleball, but it probably is not help[ful]. I have not been able to play in the last couple of weeks ’cause my hip’s been so bad.”

She added, ‘My son is all into it … he’s actually pretty good … He’s actually starting to beat me now. But I do have a bad hip, I mean give me a break.”

What Is Hip Dysplasia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Hip dysplasia is a common issue that affects babies’ hip joints. Most babies have no long-term effects or complications if a healthcare provider diagnoses and treats hip dysplasia when they’re younger than 6 months. Older children and adults can also develop hip dysplasia, but it’s less common.”

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about turning 50 and prioritizing her health.

“Last year, I turned the big 5-0, which was a turning point in my life. It usually is for most people,” she told People in February 2025. “Before I turned 50, I had a mindset of wanting to be at the best possible place for that age. So, I was working towards what I felt was going to be healthy for me.”

She went on to explain that over the years, she’s started to prioritize “feeling good” both physically and mentally.

“That had a lot to do with my diet and the type of exercising I was doing,” she said. “I was doing things like hiking outside or playing pickleball with friends because it really has a lot to do with your mental health too. That’s where I think I’ve changed a lot as I’ve gotten older. You get the benefits where you, of course, look better too, but I think when you start with the mental, it actually makes it a little easier.”