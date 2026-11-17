Macaulay Culkin’s “Home Alone” connection is getting another nostalgic revival, with the actor stepping back into Kevin McCallister’s shoes for a new McDonald’s holiday campaign.

The 46-year-old actor reprises his most famous role 36 years after the original “Home Alone” hit theaters in 1990. This time, Kevin finds himself alone inside a snowed-in McDonald’s restaurant as part of a campaign launching the chain’s new “Home Alone” meal.

The collaboration arrives months after Culkin pushed back on rumors that he was preparing to return for a new “Home Alone” movie. This makes his latest Kevin McCallister appearance a nostalgic comeback without an actual film reboot.

Macaulay Culkin Steps Back Into Kevin McCallister’s Shoes

Getty 1991: American child actor Macaulay Culkin smiles while holding an award in a tuxedo backstage at the American Comedy Awards. Culkin won Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for his work in director Chris Columbus’s film, ‘Home Alone.’ (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The new campaign once again places Culkin in a familiar situation: Kevin has been left alone. According to People, the commercial finds Kevin stranded inside a snowed-in McDonald’s restaurant. “Everyone disappeared, again,” he jokes before scenes show him taking orders, preparing food and introducing the holiday-themed menu.

The setup draws directly from the 1990 Christmas classic, where 8-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Paris for the holidays. Culkin said the collaboration goes beyond simply bringing back one famous character.

“What I love about this collaboration is that the Home Alone meal captures something bigger than just one character,” he said, adding that the movie’s playful spirit continues to resonate across generations.

The ‘Home Alone’ Meal Comes With Plenty Of Movie References

McDonald’s is also leaning heavily into details longtime “Home Alone” fans will recognize. People reported that the meal launches Dec. 1 and can be ordered throughout the day with an entrée of choice.

Breakfast orders include an entrée, a small coffee or another drink, a hash brown and collectible socks, while lunch and dinner versions come with an entrée, a medium drink, socks and two specialty sides.

One of those sides is Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries, a reference to the fictional pizza restaurant Kevin orders from in the original film. The fries come with seasoning featuring tomato, garlic, Italian herbs and cheese flavors.

The meal also includes Lovely Cheese Pizza dipping sauce, another nod to Kevin’s famous love of cheese pizza. Fans can also order an Everything Sundae McFlurry separately, made with vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, Oreo pieces and M&M’s. Four collectible sock designs feature Kevin alongside McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar.

The campaign extends beyond the menu as McDonald’s is also planning an immersive “Home Alone” pop-up in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 and 5. Customers will also have the option to round up eligible purchases to support families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Culkin Says His Kids Made The Return Even More Special

The campaign gave Culkin another opportunity to revisit Kevin through the eyes of his own children. The actor shares sons Dakota, 5, and Carson, 3, with Brenda Song, and said revisiting the role with them reminded him why audiences continue returning to the movie.

“Bringing this to life with McDonald’s and getting to reexperience these moments with my own kids, reminds me why fans keep coming back to Kevin’s story,” Culkin said. “That’s the magic we’re celebrating here.”

Culkin has previously spoken about watching “Home Alone” with his children and seeing them react to the movie without fully grasping why their father looks so much like Kevin. His family connection also gives this latest return a different meaning from when he first became one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars in the early 1990s.

The Campaign Comes After Culkin Denied Reboot Rumors

Culkin’s return is especially notable because he recently poured cold water on speculation that another “Home Alone” movie was in development. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Culkin responded to reports suggesting Disney was interested in bringing him back as Kevin.

“Y’all are out of your mind,” he wrote while reacting to the rumors. Still, Culkin has never completely ruled out revisiting the character under the right circumstances.

At a 35th-anniversary screening in 2025, he revealed an idea for a sequel in which an adult Kevin is raising a child who eventually locks him out of the house and turns the familiar traps against him.

EntertainmentNow previously covered his pitch, in which Culkin said he was “not completely allergic” to returning if the right idea came along. The new McDonald’s campaign gives fans another dose of Macaulay Culkin’s “Home Alone” nostalgia without officially sending Kevin McCallister back to the big screen.