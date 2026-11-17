“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel became the breakout star of the series. However, it was recently revealed that the “Dancing With the Stars” alum was paid less than her male costars throughout the show’s seven seasons.

When confronted about the pay disparity by former costar Rider Strong, Fishel admitted that she never blamed the men on the show.

“No, I never — at the time, I think it was way before the ‘Friends’ cast banded together. That was the first time, I think I remember hearing about that actors kind of taking the power back a little bit,” she explained. “You know, whenever there are like unspoken rules, you always should think like, ‘Well, who are these rules benefiting.’ And one that was a really unspoken rule was you don’t talk about what you get paid. You’re not supposed to share. And now, I find, people are a lot more willing to tell you what they’re getting paid for something.”

Fishel added, “So, no. I never thought, like why won’t they stand up for me? But I do think in hindsight it’s really smart for actors to just be more [forthcoming].”

Negotiations

During the show’s second season, Fishel admits she nearly walked away. The actress explained in her memoir, “Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World,” that she was only guaranteed to appear in about half of the episodes in season 2.

According to Fishel, she was allowed to continue to audition for other projects while appearing in “Boy Meets World.” However, after being told it “would be a bad look” on her part, Fishel’s dad encouraged her to threaten to quit the show.

“I was sobbing. ‘I have to go. You’re gonna lose this job for me,'” Fishel wrote in her memoir, which was cowritten by Rider Strong and Will Friedle, according to People. “They would say, ‘This is what you should be getting. This is where we’re at. And the only way to get it is if they know that you’re serious about not coming back unless you get treated fairly.'”

She added, “I was very nervous I was going to lose my job.”

Ultimately it was Ben Savage — who has largely distanced himself from the series and his costars in recent years — who helped Fishel double her salary. She ended up agreeing to continue as Topanga Lawrence for $15,000 per episode.

Ben Savage Today

While Fishel, Strong and Friedle continue to work together on their podcast, Savage is estranged from his former costars.

“Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him,” Fishel told Variety in 2023. “I don’t think this is the end of our story — but time will tell.”

For his part, Friedle — who played Savage’s TV brother — told People, “There’s so many times I want to pick up the phone and still do. I haven’t given up on my friend.”