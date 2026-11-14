‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Tiffani Thiessen Reveals How She Survived Childhood Fame

Tiffani Thiessen appeared on the “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa” podcast on November 10 and shared personal details about her life, including her health diagnosis and how she survived childhood fame.

Tiffani Thiessen Discusses How Her Parents Helped Her as a Child Star

The “Saved by the Bell” actress, who starred on the show from 1989 to 1993, was 15 when she signed on for the role of Kelly Kapowski, and while this was her breakthrough role, she had also done modeling and commercial work before. In her interview, Papa asked how she “survived” childhood fame, and she mentioned “The Goonies” star Corey Feldman; he also mentioned “The Lost Boys,” which starred Feldman and Corey Haim.

Of her own experience with childhood fame, Thiessen said: “I give a lot of credit to my parents for really keeping a sort of supportive safe place for me. You know, sort of I guess having my head on straight to a certain degree. I mean, temptations are there no matter what. There’s still temptations, you know, like I think we live in a time where temptations are even harder now, you know.”

She continued, “I really give a lot of that to my parents, truly. I mean, I think one thing they always said to me was that, you know, all of this success and all the stuff that you’re enjoying and the money and the travel and all this great stuff that you’re loving could ultimately go away.”

Thiessen revealed how her parents reminded her to be grateful and also respectful of the process. Thankfully for the actress, that success never went away, and she has successfully transitioned from being a ‘90s teen icon to a successful adult actress. She has played a range of roles, including a starring role on “White Collar,” “Coven Academy,” “Fastlane,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” “I’m 52, and I’m still doing it. It’s so great. Still doing this craziness,” she said of her incredible career.

In addition to her successful career, Thiessen has a thriving personal life; she is a mom and shares a daughter, Harper, 16, and a son, Holt, 11, with her husband, Brady Smith.

Tiffani Thiessen Discusses Her Painful Diagnosis

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In her interview, Thiessen also made a vulnerable confession about her health, revealing that she needs to have a hip replacement. “I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing,” she shared. “I have a torn labrum. That’s one issue I have.”

She joked, “This is what happens. Just wait. You guys just wait, and then I found out, going to my second opinion, that I’m basically a German shepherd. I have hip dysplasia.”

Despite needing a hip replacement, she remained positive, saying, “I hear that hip replacements aren’t as bad as knee and shoulder.” However, she has had to give up one of her beloved hobbies. “My doctor didn’t say it was pickleball, but it probably hasn’t helped,” she said. “I have not been able to play in the last couple weeks because my hip’s been so bad.”