‘Kenan & Kel’ Star Celebrates ‘Good Burger’ with Delicious New Project

Before joining “Saturday Night Live” in 2033, Kenan Thompson co-starred with fellow “All That” co-star Kel Mitchell in beloved Nickelodeon hit “Kenan & Kel,” which ran from 1996 until 2001.

While in “All That,” the two appeared together in a recurring series of popular sketches set in the fictional fast-food outlet called Good Burger. Those sketches, in fact, proved to be so successful that the two revived their characters for a feature film, “Good Burger,” in 1997.

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The enduring popularity of the characters were evident when a sequel was produced a quarter-century later, with “Good Burger 2” arriving in 2023.

Now, Mitchell is honoring the franchise even further with a new project that promises to be as delicious as it will be nostalgic.

Kel’s Burger Fest

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mitchell has partnered with Bucket Listers — described as “the go-to guide and platform for discovering the best events and experiences” — and Los Angeles’ Street Food Cinema to bring his Kel’s Burger Fest event to L.A., following last year’s inaugural event in Brooklyn, New York.

Per the outlet, the one-day event plans to “bring the city’s best burgers, beats, carnival games, plenty of surprise guests and an extra large serving of ‘90s nostalgia,” and will take place at the Autry Museum of the American West in L.A.’s Griffith Park.

“This is more than a food festival — it’s a full-on burger bonanza,” Mitchell told THR. “We’re bringing the energy, the flavor, and the fun together for a truly unforgettable day. Whether you grew up watching my shows or just love a good burger, this is the fest is for you. Can I take your order?”

Mitchell has reportedly handpicked the vendors that will be participating, which includes Heavy Handed, Marathon Burger, Burger She Wrote, Irv’s Burgers, For the Win, Fat Burger, 10/10 Burger, Love Hour, Ban Ban Burger, Fat Sal’s, Burger 3000, Proudly Serving, Patty Boys, Tripp Burgers, Oh My Burger, Mr Charlies, Hammer Burger, Baby’s Burgers and La Burg.

“Kel has become a dear friend since I first collaborated with him back in 2019 on his ‘Good Burger’ pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles,” Bucket Listers president of experiences Derek Berry added. “We’re beyond thrilled to bring this new experience to life with him. There was no better person to create a nostalgia-fueled food summit with.”

More info can be found right here.

‘Good Burger 3’ Is On the Way

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Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the “Kenan & Kel” co-stars reuniting one more time, with Mitchell confirming last year that another “Good Burger” sequel is in the works.

Speaking with People at the 2025 edition of 90s Con, Mitchell revealed that he and Thompson were already working on the “Good Burger 3” script.

“It’s going to go down,” he said. “We teased it. At the end of the movie, I said, ‘We’re gonna go to space. We’re going to ‘Fast and Furious’ this thing.’”

Meanwhile, People also reported that a potential “Kenan & Kel” reboot series has been under discussion, which would follow the characters in middle age as they adjust to lives as responsible adults.

As for when “Good Burger 3” would be arriving, Mitchell promised that it wouldn’t be nearly as long as the gap between the first and second movies.

“We’re not gonna make you guys wait over 15 years,” he quipped.