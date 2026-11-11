‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, 56, Stuns in New Photos After 95-Lb. Weight Loss

Melissa McCarthy is back in the spotlight with a striking new look, nearly three decades after making her Hollywood debut.

The 56-year-old actress stepped out for a Netflix event in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 8, wearing a sleek navy satin pantsuit.

The latest photos offer another glimpse of the “Gilmore Girls” favorite, whose changing appearance has drawn attention amid reports that she has lost approximately 95 pounds over the years.

Melissa McCarthy Dazzles in Glamorous New Photos

Getty Melissa McCarthy attends Netflix’s “The Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey” FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

McCarthy, 56, attended Netflix’s For Your Consideration event at the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles, where she posed for photographs before a screening and discussion of her upcoming drama.

Getty

The two-time Emmy winner wore a tailored navy satin blazer with matching wide-leg pants, paired with a shimmering, semi-sheer turtleneck.

Getty

A burgundy belt and sparkling pink floral brooch added color to the look.

She completed the outfit with loose brunette waves, defined eye makeup, and soft pink lipstick.

Getty

According to Hello! magazine, the actress has reportedly shed around 95 pounds over the years, although she has not publicly confirmed that specific total.

This stunning appearance is another glamorous moment for the actress, whose career has taken her from beloved television comedies to Oscar-nominated film performances.

Melissa McCarthy Previously Opened Up About Her Weight Loss

Getty Filmmaker Melissa McCarthy attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tammy” at TCL Chinese Theatre

The “Gilmore Girls” star has never shied away from discussing her complicated relationship with dieting.

Early in her career, McCarthy tried a doctor-supervised liquid diet that helped her lose 70 pounds in four months.

Despite the weight loss, she later admitted that the experience had been deeply unpleasant.

“I’d never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time,” she told People.

The actress eventually adopted a different approach, focusing less on strict diets and more on finding a routine that worked for her.

In a 2015 interview with “CBS This Morning,” she explained how changing her mindset helped. “I truly stopped worrying about it,” she said.

Melissa McCarthy Revealed Why She Stopped Following Strict Diets

During a 2018 appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” McCarthy reflected on why she preferred gradual changes over constant restriction.

Play

The actress explained that taking pressure off herself had made a difference after years of trying various approaches.

She has also spoken candidly about the scrutiny surrounding women’s appearances in Hollywood, including the expectations she faced while building her career.

Getty US actress Melissa McCarthy attends Netflix’s “Unfrosted” premiere

Rather than setting a specific weight as her ultimate goal, McCarthy has emphasized the importance of feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Melissa McCarthy Prepares for Dramatic New Netflix Role

McCarthy’s Los Angeles appearance was tied to one of her most serious projects to date.

She portrays Patsy Ramsey in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” which explores the 1996 killing of the 6-year-old child in Boulder, Colorado.

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, December 10.

Clive Owen stars opposite her as JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, while Emily Mitchell portrays the young girl. McCarthy is also an executive producer on the project. The series follows the Ramsey family in the aftermath of JonBenét’s 1996 murder, including the years of public attention and scrutiny surrounding the unsolved case.