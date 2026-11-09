What Happened to ‘Buffy’ Star Emma Caulfield? See Where She is Today

There’s absolutely zero doubt that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is one of the most iconic shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The brilliant supernatural horror drama series, which was based on Fran Rubel Kuzui’s 1992 movie of the same name, aired on The WB and then UPN for seven seasons and 144 episodes from 1997 until 2003.

It introduced us to fabulous characters like Sarah Michelle Gellar’s eponymous Buffy Summers, Alyson Hannigan’s Willow Rosenberg, David Boreanaz’s Angel, James Marsters’ Spike, the late Anthony Head’s Rupert Giles, and the late Nicholas Brendon’s Xander Harris.

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Emma Caulfield with “Buffy” co-star Alyson Hannigan in 2003.

A number of “Buffy’s” cast members have become household names since the show ended. Others, meanwhile, such as Amber Benson, have remained successful, but not necessarily had such high profile roles. Emma Caulfield falls into the latter category.

Appearing in 85 episodes from 1998 until 2003, Caulfied, 53, played Anya Jenkins in the series. A fan-favorite character, Anya is a former vengeance demon turned mortal, known for her brutal honesty, capitalism obsession, and hilarious lack of social tact. She joins the show’s Scooby Gang and falls in love with Brendon’s Xander Harris, but is ultimately jilted by him at the altar.

But what has Caulfield — who also played Susan Keats in season 6 of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and Lorraine Miller in “General Hospital” in the 1990s — done since she starred in “Buffy” and where is she now? Let’s take a look.

Emma Caulfield Is Still an Actress

Getty Emma Caulfield as Anya Jenkins.

As of 2026, Emma Caulfield is still very much an actress. She takes more supporting roles than starring ones, which is why you may have lost track of her, but she’s undoubtedly still active.

Following her big screen debut in 2003’s supernatural horror “Darkness Falls,” she has appeared in a small number of additional movies. They include 2009’s sci-fi rom-com “Timer,” 2014’s comedy film “Back in the Day,” and 2022’s true-life drama movie “I’m Charlie Walker.”

She has, however, been far more prolific on the small screen. Her notable television credits since appearing in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” include recurring roles in the comedy-drama series “Gigantic,” the teen drama series “Life Unexpected,” the fantasy drama series “Once Upon a Time,” and the Marvel miniseries “WandaVision.”

Getty Emma Caulfield at the launch event for “Agatha All Along” in 2024.

Other shows she has appeared in episodes of include the mystery comedy-drama series “Monk,” the medical drama series “Private Practice,” the action crime drama series “Leverage,” the police procedural series “Prime Suspect,” the comedy-drama series “Royal Pains,” the DC superhero series “Supergirl,” the post-apocalyptic horror drama series “Fear the Walking Dead,” the crime thriller series “Training Day,” the true crime drama series “Interrogation,” the crime comedy-drama series “Good Girls,” and the Marvel miniseries “Agatha All Along.”

Emma Caulfield Now

Emma Caulfield has one upcoming acting project. She will appear in an episode of the sports drama television series “Heavy Hitters.” It should be known, however, that despite already having been filmed, it hasn’t yet found a platform to air or stream on.

Per Vanity Fair, the star is bravely fighting multiple sclerosis. However, she looks fabulous and says she is “not crumbling under the fear” of the neurodegenerative autoimmune disease.

Caulfield married actor Mark Leslie Ford in 2016. She gave birth to their daughter later that year.

The actress regularly appears at conventions to meet and greet her fans. Her next confirmed appearance will be at Witches and Slayers Con, which takes place in Paris, France, in February of 2027 (per the event’s official website).

She is regularly active on social media. Caulfield’s Instagram account has 166,000 followers and is a great place to keep up with her activity.

It’s great to see “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Emma Caulfield doing so well. We wish her all the very best in everything she does, both professionally and personally.

Emma Caulfield’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.