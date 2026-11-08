‘Gilmore Girls’ Star To Publish Debut Novel

Actress Kelly Bishop is beloved by fans of “Gilmore Girls” for her role as Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) imperious mother, Emily (and let’s not forget her big-screen performance as the mother of Jennifer Grey‘s Baby in “Dirty Dancing”).

Fans of those projects may not realize that in addition to acting, Bishop is also a talented singer and dancer, who won a Tony for her role in “A Chorus Line.”

Now, at age 82 she’s about to add another entry to her already-impressive résumé: author.

‘Broad Appeal’

Getty Kelly Bishop dyslexia Gilmore Girls

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Bishop will soon be releasing her first novel. Titled “Broad Appeal,” the book was co-written by bestselling author Ali Rosen.

According to THR, the novel “blends the friendship and humor of ‘The Golden Girls’ with the banter of ‘Sex and the City,'” and “will center on four women in their 70s who unexpectedly become roommates in a Manhattan apartment and discover that life’s greatest adventures can happen long after retirement.”

Per THR, the protagonist in “Broad Appeal” is Roz, described as “a 78-year-old retired divorcée whose comfortable Upper West Side life is upended when rising housing costs threaten her ability to keep the apartment she loves. Forced to take on roommates, she finds herself sharing her home with an eccentric entomologist sister-in-law, a former trophy wife rebuilding after financial disaster and a spirited dance teacher she met while protesting gentrification in Spanish Harlem. What begins as a practical arrangement soon becomes an unexpected family, until long-buried secrets, financial pressures and unresolved heartbreaks test the bonds they’ve built.“

An Exciting New Chapter

“I’m so excited to share ‘Broad Appeal’ with readers,” said Bishop in a statement. “This story is about friendship, resilience, second chances and the surprising ways our lives can change when we least expect it. I’ve always believed that growing older doesn’t mean growing smaller. If anything, it means there are still stories worth telling and lives worth reinventing. I’ve had so much fun with Ali Rosen bringing this novel to life.”

The novel’s publisher, William Morrow, also issued a statement about the novel: “Filled with sharp wit, unforgettable characters and keen insights into the complexities of human relationships, the novel marks an exciting new chapter in Bishop’s celebrated storytelling career.”

“With this novel, Kelly Bishop has created a cast of characters readers will immediately invest in, delivering a story that is both entertaining and deeply resonant,” added Jennifer Hart, senior VP and deputy publisher, William Morrow. “As a devoted ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan, I know firsthand the power of Kelly’s storytelling, and this novel showcases that gift in an entirely new way.”

“Kelly is as brilliant, kind, fun and witty as you might have guessed if you read her fantastic memoir, ‘The Third Gilmore Girl,’” co-author Rosen shared on social media, via People.

“I’m so honored to now call her my my friend, and to have helped her bring these characters to life,” Rosen added. “I can’t wait for you guys to have as much fun reading ‘Broad Appeal’ as we had writing it.”





