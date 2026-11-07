Sally Field Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Home as She Celebrates Her 80th Birthday

Sally Field celebrated her 80th birthday on Friday, November 6, and shared one of her most laid-back, relatable photos. Instead of posting a full-glam photo at a fancy restaurant, the Hollywood veteran shared a photo from her kitchen.

Sally Field Celebrates Her 80th Birthday

Field posted the photo on Instagram, and in it, she is wearing cutoff sweatpants, a black T-shirt, and a denim overshirt. Her hair is unstyled, she is barefoot, and she is wearing her glasses. In her hand, she holds up a bottle of wine and a glass. In the caption, the beloved star shared her thoughts. “So far, 80 feels like 79…but with a lot more wine,” she wrote.

Fans filled the comment section with loving messages. “Queen Sally! Happiest of birthdays,” a comment reads. “Happy birthday to the best neighbor I ever had,” Bravo legend Andy Cohen wrote.

Other reactions include, “Thank you for a lifetime of entertainment, and happy birthday!!” “We like you, WE REALLY DO!!” and “Dear Mrs. Field I absolutely adore you, your career and everything you’ve starred in from The Flying Nun and onwards. You’re a legend. Thank you and God bless you.”

In an interview with Today, Field spoke about aging in Hollywood and how she is uninterested in her legacy. “I don’t even think about it. I really think about what’s next. And will there be a next, you know?” she shared. “As you get older… boy, (roles are) hard to find. People don’t think older women are interesting, I guess. But I got news for you, it’s all those older women who raised you.”

Sally Field’s Impressive Career

Field has had an incredible career, celebrated for her roles in “Sybil,” “Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart,” and “Lincoln.” She has also been nominated for, and won, a slew of awards, including two Academy Awards. In a May 2026 interview with People, she reflected on her career, including shooting the 1979 film, “Norma Rae,” for which she won her first Oscar.

“I asked [director] Marty Ritt, ‘How angry can I be here?’ He said, ‘How angry are you?’” Field recalled. “And I said, ‘Angry.’ And so that was the first time I was ever really able to learn how to tap into my own rage on film.”

Some of that anger she was able to channel came from her traumatic childhood. “Being a little girl raised in the ’50s and having a very complicated childhood with my stepfather and even my mother at times, I was filled with rage. Really filled with rage,” she explained. “And it was working with [acting coach] Lee Strasburg that allowed me to begin to tap into it, to not let it devour me.”

Field has raised a family and built an impressive portfolio of work, but when asked about her legacy, she was humble. “I can’t stand at a distance to see. [Acting] is what I do,” she said. “I’m supposed to go into rehearsals for a play at the end of summer. I still have my head down, and I’m always hoping to get better.”