‘7th Heaven’ Star Issues Desperate Plea for Help Amid Difficult Chapter: ‘I’m a Good Person’

Former “7th Heaven” actor Jeremy London — who played Chandler Hampton in seasons 7 and 8 — shared a desperate plea for help amid a difficult chapter in his life.

“Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home…,” London shared via X on Thursday, November 5. “This can’t be happening again 😞.”

He added, “If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know. I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I’m not ok.”

Asking for Help

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The “Mallrats” actor has been hit with multiple challenges throughout his adult life.

In 2025, he opened up about being fired from the long-running family drama, saying, “I can’t say that working on 7th Heaven was a very positive experience for me.”

“I left ‘7th Heaven’ because I got fired,” he added during an appearance on the Investigation Discovery documentary series “Hollywood Demons,” according to People. “Working on ‘7th Heaven’, my wife [then girlfriend Melissa Cunningham] and I, we were driving up the 405, and things got stupid, and we were yelling and screaming over something that we shouldn’t even have been fighting over. And that literally in that moment changed everything.”

Prior to “7th Heaven,” London starred in a series of big films, including “Mallrats” and “Gods and Generals.” He also appeared in “I’ll Fly Away” and “Party of Five.”

However, after being fired from “7th Heaven,” his career slowed down drastically.

London later revealed he struggled with substance abuse and his family opened up about fearing for his life.

“His health is our concern,” Jeremy’s twin brother, Jason, told ABCNews.com in 2010. “If this [kidnapping] did happen to him, then I hope that there’s justice. It’s obviously confusing to everybody. I’m glad my brother is safe.”

Fans Show Support

Fans and followers flooded London with support.

“I’ve been there. I know how devastating this is,” one follower wrote, giving information on a restaurant owner who may be able to help. “He’s an amazing guy & would be a valuable resource. He knows A LOT of ppl! 💙”

After one follower asked what type of work he would be interested in, London explained, “My man! I love to work with my hands. I’ve been cutting trees and laying stone, running heavy machinery, whatever I’m asked to do. Anything outside mostly, but I’m up for new adventures.”

“WHAT?!?! You put so much hard work into all of this. It’s just not right that you have to deal with this, again…” another fan responded.

Others offered London a place to stay in various towns across the country.

“I’ve been the happiest in years. This is gonna give me a stroke. I’m so confused and worried,” he added. “I’m having a hard time breathing, honestly. Zero sleep. Praying he’s just having a manic episode of some kind. It’s completely out of nowhere. I’m in shock.”