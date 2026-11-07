Sylvester Stallone Finally Reveals Moment Arnold Schwarzenegger Feud Began in 1977 – and the Moment They Reconciled

Sylvester Stallone is looking back on his most heated rivalry. The “Rocky” star, 80, was a guest on “The Rest Is Entertainment” podcast, where he spoke about his longstanding beef with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79. The pair were the biggest action stars in Hollywood during their prime, during which they engaged in one of the most notorious rivalries in entertainment history.

The rivalry began after both stars entered Hollywood’s A-list circles around the same time. While the media portrayed them as professional rivals, Stallone acknowledged real-life animosity between them. The two have since become firm friends.

Stallone revealed exactly how the feud started, along with the moment they finally put it to rest.

Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Feud Began At The 1977 Golden Globe Awards

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Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both rising stars by 1977. The two were nominated for the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actor. Schwarzenegger gained attention for starring in “Stay Hungry,” while Stallone had his starmaking role in “Rocky” that same year.

According to Stallone, it began after he caught Schwarzenegger glaring at him. The actor saw it as a challenge and responded accordingly later that night. The incident led both men to see the other as their career rival. However, things only escalated after that, with the actors carving their choices out specifically for one-upmanship.

“We were at the Golden Globe Awards, and he’s sitting there, and he’s eyeballing me,” Stallone recalled the moment the rivalry began. “I said, ‘OK, all right. I got it, pal.’ Then, he wins [Best Newcomer]. I went, ‘Give me a break.’”

Stallone repaid the favor when “Rocky” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture. The 80-year-old singled Schwarzenegger out for the earlier perceived slight.

“We win for Rocky, and he’s looking at me, and I throw flowers on him, like, a bowl of flowers. I made like I was celebrating like, ‘Yay,’ and the gauntlet was thrown, and it was on,” he said on the podcast. “Right then, you knew we were both gonna be antagonistic because that’s who he is. He likes to challenge, I like to challenge, and we’re both physical.”

Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger Reconciled More Than 20 Years After Their Feud Began

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Sylvester Stallone called his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger “very contentious,” but said he enjoyed it as well. The actor said he didn’t plan on making it so personal, but the feud kept “elevating” due to all the “back and forth.”

The pair frequently took shots at the other’s expense during this time. Their films incorporated over-the-top elements specifically so one actor had bragging rights over the other. According to Stallone, though, he never intended to become an action star.

The first “Rambo”‘s success pushed Stallone into the action spotlight. Incidentally, Schwarzenegger was on the rise at the same time. The pair butted heads to become the “vanguard” and “the leader” of the genre, as Stallone sees it.

The “Rocky” star revealed how he and Schwarzenegger finally made amends. The two happened to run into each other at a cigar store where Stallone took the initiative to bury the feud. It coincided with “The Terminator” star’s move to politics, which ended their screen rivalry.

“It wasn’t put to bed until, like, 20 years later when he decided to run for governor,” Stallone said about the moment. “We went to the same cigar place, and he was there. I said, ‘You know, enough of this. We’re not in competition, [you’re] not doing movies anymore. Thank you very much for waking me up, lighting a fire under me.’ He felt the same way.”