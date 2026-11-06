Selma Blair Poses With Service Dog in New Photos Following Arrest

Selma Blair stepped out with her service dog, Scout, nearly one month after an in-flight incident that led to her arrest.

On Thursday, November 5, the 54-year-old “Cruel Intentions” actress attended and presented at the 3rd Annual Jewish Media Awards in New York City.

At the event, the actress was photographed sitting beside her longtime service dog, which was with the actress on her October 11 Delta flight.

Selma Blair’s Service Dog Scout

Getty Selma Blair and her service dog Scout.

Blair has relied on Scout for support since welcoming him into her life following her neurologist’s recommendation in 2022.

The actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, a condition that affects the central nervous system and can cause a range of physical and cognitive symptoms.

Since then, Scout has become a familiar companion at Blair’s public appearances. He joined her at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he charmed several celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Michael Keaton, Laverne Cox, and Justin Theroux. The service dog also accompanied Blair onstage at the American Brain Foundation Gala on September 12.

Scout was also with Blair when the Delta flight incident happened. Following the incident, the service dog was reportedly placed with Blair’s defense attorney, per PEOPLE.

Selma Blair Keeps Herself Busy Amid Controversy

Getty Selma Blair

Page Six reported on Friday, October 16, that Blair is keeping busy and continuing with her scheduled commitments despite her recent arrest.

“Selma has been very busy working,” a source told the outlet. “She hasn’t stopped. She was filming projects as recently as last week.”

The insider continued, “Prior to this incident, she was in a great headspace. Despite what happened, she is planning on getting back to filming her various projects. She has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.”

Before the incident, Blair had several projects lined up, including roles in “Schmoolie the Deathwatcher” and “Ethan Almighty.”

“She never misses a work commitment and she’s going to keep fulfilling them,” the source added. “She’s not only acting, but has a ton of brand deals going on.”

Blair made her first public appearance since her arrest at 90s Con. The actress appeared in good spirits as she interacted with fans at the event, held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

On October 30, Blair broke her silence and addressed the incident in an emotional Instagram video.

“I take this very seriously,” the actress said. “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, in that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.”

She continued, “To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed. I am so sorry. And to the people that have written, or called, or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as a scout who is also okay. So right now, I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”