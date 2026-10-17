Selma Blair’s Hollywood Future Revealed After Delta Flight Controversy: Report

Selma Blair reportedly has no plans to slow down anytime soon despite her recent controversy.

The 54-year-old “Cruel Intentions” star recently made headlines following an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that led to her arrest. She was later released on bail.

Now, a source claims Blair is keeping busy and continuing with her scheduled commitments.

“Selma has been very busy working,” a source told Page Six on Friday, October 16. “She hasn’t stopped. She was filming projects as recently as last week.”

Selma Blair Reportedly in ‘Great Headspace’ Before Plane Incident

Getty Selma Blair

The source added that Blair was traveling from Los Angeles to New York for work when the Delta flight incident occurred. She allegedly assaulted two flight attendants during the flight.

“Prior to this incident, she was in a great headspace,” the source told the outlet. “Despite what happened, she is planning on getting back to filming her various projects. She has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.”

The insider noted, “She never misses a work commitment and she’s going to keep fulfilling them. She’s not only acting, but has a ton of brand deals going on.”

Blair had several projects in the works before the incident. The actress is set to appear in “Schmoolie the Deathwatcher” and “Ethan Almighty.”

She has also partnered with lifestyle brand MERSEA, skincare line ESK, and eyewear brand Benny’s Eyewear.

On Friday, Blair made her first public appearance since her arrest at 90s Con. The actress appeared in good spirits as she interacted with fans at the event, held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Selma Blair Breaks Silence Amid Controversy

On Friday, Blair’s spokesperson has released a statement about the actress’ recent arrest.

“Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The statement continued, “The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily.”

Getty Selma Blair and service dog, Scout

“Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”

Blair’s statement concluded, “There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion.”

Blair was accused of repeatedly kicking a police officer and a nurse in the chest aboard a Delta flight on October 11.