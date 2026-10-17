‘The Nanny’ Star Renée Taylor Shares Health Update After Missing 90s Con: EXCLUSIVE

Renée Taylor couldn’t join her “The Nanny” castmates at 90s Con after coming down with pneumonia, but she made sure fans still heard from her. EntertainmentNow attended the event on Saturday, October 17, where Renée, 93, appeared via live video to explain why her doctor had advised her to stay home.

The actress was in good spirits throughout the brief appearance, joking about her age and drawing laughter from the audience.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why Did Renée Taylor Miss 90s Con?

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Renée was expected to join her former castmates at the convention, but her doctor advised against traveling because of her health.

“I was almost there but my doctor, just because I had pneumonia, wouldn’t let me come,” she told the audience.

The actress also said she hopes to join the cast in person next year.

Her unexpected absence came as fans gathered to celebrate “The Nanny,” the popular CBS sitcom that aired from 1993 to 1999.

Renée Taylor Cracks Jokes About Turning 93

Renée didn’t let her illness keep her famous sense of humor out of the conversation. In the brief video, she joked about cosmetic procedures and her age.

“I’m being stalked by a plastic surgeon that’s just begging me to do something. No, I’m waiting until I’m older,” she said.

“Because right now I have dyslexia, so I’m either 39 or 93,” she added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The appearance offered fans a glimpse of the quick wit that made her character, Sylvia Fine, one of the sitcom’s most memorable personalities.

Renée Taylor Shares a Special Bond With Fran Drescher

Renée played Sylvia, Fran Fine’s outspoken mother, throughout the show’s six-season run.

Her performance earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1996.

The character was inspired by Fran’s real-life mother, who is also named Sylvia, according to The New York Post.

The actresses have remained close friends long after the series ended.

In May 2025, Renée celebrated Mother’s Day with Fran and her mother and shared a photo of the three women together.

“Having Mother’s Day brunch with the ‘real’ Sylvia and ‘our’ beautiful daughter, Fran,” Renée wrote on Instagram.

Renée has remained active in entertainment, continuing to perform and connect with longtime fans.

Earlier this year, she promoted her stage production, “Renée Taylor: My Life on a Diet,” including a March performance in Palm Springs, California.

Fran, 68, also celebrated her former onscreen mother’s 93rd birthday in March with an affectionate Instagram tribute that praised her talent and enduring spirit. The birthday message reflected a friendship that has continued for nearly three decades since “The Nanny” ended.

Although Renée couldn’t attend this year’s convention, her video appearance let fans hear from her directly and share a few laughs. She also left them hoping to see her alongside her former castmates at next year’s gathering.