EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Joan Hart Dives Into Relatable Mom Confessions as She Enjoys ’90s Con – ‘It’s Gonna Be Okay’

This weekend in Hartford, Connecticut, iconic ’90s stars are gathering to mingle with fans and revisit the decade that made them famous. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart eagerly greeted fans and couldn’t wait to hear their stories and favorite memories about the show.

EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with Hart at the convention to discuss what “Sabrina” means to her after all these years and what she’s up to today.

Melissa Joan Hart Loves Getting to Know Her Fans’ Stories

EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle interviews Melissa Joan Hart at ’90s Con, running October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Today, Melissa Joan Hart is a hardworking mother of three sons. When she isn’t attending her boys’ football games or spending quality time with them, she’s still a working actress.

At ’90s Con this weekend, Hart expressed how delighted she was to meet fans and interact with them one-on-one.

“I mean, I was just recently thinking about it a lot, and realized that if it wasn’t for these conventions, I don’t know that we would understand the impact our show had,” Hart shared with EntertainmentNow. “After 30 years, I think that people might recognize us out and about. But we’ve gotten older, and sometimes people don’t always recognize us.”

EntertainmentNow Melissa Joan Hart at ’90s Con from October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

“But being here and [the fans] knowing exactly who you are, and coming here intentionally to see you and tell you their stories, like hearing about the people who learned English from it. Maybe [the show] got them through a hospice stay, or a tough time when they lost a loved one. I love that,” the actress shared, reflecting on how “Sabrina” has touched lives.

Hart Reflects on Raising Three Sons

EntertainmentNow Melissa Joan Hart at ’90s Con from October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

The “Clarissa Explains It All” star has three sons: Mason, 20, Brady, 18, and Tucker, 14. Now that her oldest two have reached adulthood, she has a full grasp of what it’s like to raise brilliant young men.

Melissa Joan Hart admitted that around 14, her boys pushed back a little bit.

“It’s gonna be okay. They will come back around,” she explained to EntertainmentNow, noting that her sons love strict boundaries. “So I have a 20-year-old that will hug me, the 18-year-old is kind of there, the 14-year-old just stopped. He’s like, ‘No, don’t touch me.’ So you have to give them a little space.”

Watching her sons grow up has come with many mixed emotions. But at the end of the day, there’s nothing but love in their home.

“There’s so much love. They protect their mommy,” Hart smiled, reminiscing about her sons. She shared how she feels so “secure” around her boys.

The ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Star Prepares For the Show’s 30th Anniversary

Fans unable to attend ’90s Con are in for a treat. Melissa Joan Hart and other members of the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” cast are going on tour to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

The exciting event begins on October 31 in Massachusetts before wrapping up on December 12 in Sacramento. Tickets can be purchased through the official website.