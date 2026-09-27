Melissa Joan Hart Marks Major ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Milestone

The hit 90s TV show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” debuted 30 years ago as part of ABC’s infamous TGIF line-up. Hallmark alum Melissa Joan Hart marked this major milestone for the series that had such an impact on her life.

Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

In a video posted on Instagram, Hart looked back on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in honor of its 30th anniversary. The sitcom premiered on September 27, 1996, and ran for seven seasons, with the final episode airing on April 24, 2003. It also starred Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick as Hart’s aunts.

“30 years ago today, TGIF aired a little show that would go on to live seven years of my 20s, from 20 to 27. By the way, I was never a teenager, playing a teenager. We did 163 episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Hart began her message.

Photos and clips from the show flashed across the video as Hart spoke about it. The Lifetime star went on to gush over her cast members as well as some of the epic guest stars that appeared on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” during the series run.

“Have so many cast members, so many amazing guest stars. I tap danced with Dick Van Dyke. Johnny Mathis sang on the show. I got to meet one of the Monkees, Britney Spears came on, Coolio was on, Usher was on, Barbara Eden, and Garry Marshall was on the show,” she expressed.

Hart went on to get honest about how it feels to be part of a show that’s still so popular all these years later.

“It just changed my life. I’ve heard from so many of you that it changed your lives. I just, I love, uh, getting chills. I love those stories. I love what it’s meant to all of you, what it’s meant to me. All my friends behind the scenes, my very best friends in life, are from the crew of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. I had so much fun, and I’m so glad that it resonates with all of you,” the actress spilled as she blew kisses to show her love for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” fans.

Fans jumped into the comments to share with Hart their various stories about why the ABC sitcom means so much to them. It was beyond funny, which was one of the common responses, while others talked about growing up with the show.

One thing was crystal clear: fans have no plans to stop rewatching “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” The entire series streams on Hulu, Pluto, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Melissa Joan Hart’s Latest Project

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While fans will always remember her for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All,” Hart has been booked and busy since both series ended.

Most recently, Hart showed off a new side of herself in the HGTV series “Totally ’90s House.” The competition features 90s child stars as they renovate houses stuck in the 90s.

Hart’s on a team with “The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam and “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence. Unfortunately, fans didn’t see much of Hart, as she had to take a temporary leave to film a project. Hart’s good friend and “Blossom” star Joey Lawrence replaced her for a few episodes.

The other team on the series features “Beverly Hills 90210” star Brian Austin Green, “7th Heaven” star Beverley Mitchell, and “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin. “Family Matters” star Jaleel White hosts the competition series.

Hart will be featured in the finale of “Totally ’90s House” at 9/8c on HGTV.