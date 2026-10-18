Ethan Hawke’s Sweet Confession to Drew Barrymore Has Fans Swooning: ‘I Can’t Believe We Never Dated’

Ethan Hawke had fans swooning with his sweet confession to Drew Barrymore, revealing that he wished they had dated back in the ’90s.

During his Friday appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 55-year-old actor revealed that he had his eye on Barrymore, 51, back in the day.

“The truth of the matter is, I don’t think I can remember a time in my life when I was not aware of you,” Hawke told Barrymore, who was shocked to hear it.

“That’s how I feel about you!” the “Wedding Singer” actress replied in disbelief.

Hawke went on to admit that he couldn’t believe he and Barrymore never dated back in the day.

“What I can’t believe is that we never dated, you know?” the actor said, to which Barrymore jokingly asked, “Where were you?!”

Barrymore playfully teased Hawke, telling him that plenty of women, including herself, would have loved to date him back then.

“And, by the way, what me and every other girl on the planet would have given to date you,” Barrymore told Hawke. “Where the hell were you?!”

Hawke admitted that a romance between them could have happened, revealing that he used to hope they would cross paths at social gatherings in the ’90s.

“There was many a night, when I would — it must have been circa the ’90s — I’d be going to a party, and I’d think, ‘Maybe Drew will be there,'” Hawke shared.

Barrymore playfully collapsed on the couch, asking, “Where were you? Why didn’t you call me? We still had phones back then.”

Ethan Hawke Says He Wanted It to Happen ‘Organically’

Getty Drew Barrymore and Ethan Hawke

Hawke explained why he didn’t reach out to Barrymore at the time.

“You know, I like to play it cool,” the actor said. “I wanted it to happen organically. I thought, you know, something magical would happen.”

“And look what happened. Nothing!” Barrymore jokingly scolded him. Hawke responded, “We’re meeting on a talk show.”

Hawke’s candid confession about Barrymore had fans swooning in the comments.

One fan wrote, “You BETTER get together now, you two! You OWE us decades of a beautiful 90’s couple!”

Another commented, “This is beyond sweet. The authenticity and vulnerability is intoxicating.”

Someone gushed, “Luv him…smooth operator!!!” while another chimed in, “Is he currently married??? Cause there’s still time.”

Hawke married actress Uma Thurman in 1998, but the couple divorced in 2005. They share two adult children, Maya and Levon. In 2008, he married his second wife, Ryan, whom he first met when she worked as a nanny for him and Thurman. According to PEOPLE, the two began their relationship only after his divorce. Hawke and Ryan have two daughters together, Clementine, 18, and Indiana, 15.

Meanwhile, Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016. She was also previously married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green.