Lori Loughlin’s Ex Mossimo Giannulli Makes Unexpected Move in Divorce

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli appear to agree that their nearly three-decade marriage is over, but his newly filed divorce response raises a fresh question about money.

TMZ reported on Friday, October 16, that Giannulli formally responded to the “Full House” actress’ divorce petition Thursday, October 15, asking a Los Angeles court to decide whether either spouse should receive financial support and whether one should cover the other’s legal fees.

Mossimo, 63, cited “irreconcilable differences,” the same reason Lori gave when she filed for divorce in September.

The “When Calls the Heart” actress officially filed for divorce in September 2026 — nearly a year after her representative confirmed the couple was living separately.

The former couple share daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Mossimo Giannulli Makes Spousal Support Request

Getty Lori Loughlin.

The fashion designer’s filing differs from Lori’s in several notable ways.

Lori, 62, previously asked the court to determine spousal support later. She also asked that both sides cover their own attorneys’ fees and that the court divide their property, assets, and debts according to the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Mossimo instead asked the court to “determine whether spousal support shall be payable to either party upon a request of either party,” according to Page Six.

He also asked the court to determine “if one party should make a contribution to the other party’s fees.”

The language does not necessarily mean Mossimo is asking Lori to pay him support. It leaves open the possibility that either spouse could request it as the case moves forward.

Lori Loughlin Cited the Couple’s Prenup

Getty Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli

Another difference involves their prenuptial agreement. Lori’s filing states that she and Mossimo signed a prenup one month before their November 1997 wedding and amended it in August 2015.

Mossimo’s response did not reference that agreement, according to Page Six.

He also left the separation date blank. Lori listed Sunday, August 31, 2025, as the day the marriage ended.

Couple Separated After Nearly 28 Years

In October 2025, Lori’s representative confirmed their separation, in a statement shared with People, saying, “Lori and Mossimo are living apart now. There are no legal proceedings underway.”

Their marriage had weathered intense public scrutiny before the separation, most notably after they became involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.

According to ABC7, both later pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to have their daughters designated as University of Southern California crew recruits, despite neither participating in the sport.

Lori Loughlin Steps Back Into the Public Eye

As her divorce moves forward, Lori also appears ready to begin a more public chapter after spending years largely away from social media.

The “Full House” alum recently returned to Instagram seven years after deleting her account on March 12, 2019, the same day news of the college admissions scandal broke.

Lori did not make the return alone. She enlisted some familiar faces from her “Full House” days, reconnecting publicly with former costars as she eased back onto the platform.