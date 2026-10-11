Drew Barrymore Brought to Tears in Emotional Confession to John Cena – ‘I Know I Have Less Time Now’

Drew Barrymore and John Cena had a heart-to-heart conversation. The morning show host and the former WWE superstar became unexpectedly emotional while discussing his wrestling retirement. Barrymore, 51, brought up the topic of Cena, 49, walking away from the sport. This caused her to tearfully confess something personal from her own life. Cena gave the actress the space to unload, asking her follow-up questions that encouraged Barrymore to share more.

Cena has been open about his decision to walk away from the career that made him a mainstream star. The wrestler-turned-actor’s choice got Barrymore talking about her own drive, which made her emotional. The pair then spent the interview discussing how their lives have evolved. The topic ultimately shifted to what life itself is meant to be about.

Drew Barrymore Tells John Cena She Doesn’t Know How To Let Go

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In John Cena’s interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” he and the host spoke from the heart. Barrymore became visibly emotional when asking about Cena’s decision to retire from pro wrestling. The 51-year-old said she doesn’t “know how and when to let go,” referring to her career. Barrymore was brought to tears because of Cena’s decision to walk away from WWE when he didn’t need to.

According to the “Charlie’s Angels” actress, she has no plans to retire, but doesn’t know how she ever could. Making that admission caused her voice to crack, as Barrymore admitted she has difficulties with letting go. Cena explained that his retirement was on the cards ever since he married his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, 36.

The “Matchbox” star said that he now thinks for two people rather than himself. Cena said his “priorities have changed,” and that his wife gives him something else to be passionate about. The 49-year-old maintained that he is still passionate about the WWE, but that is why he chose to step away. The 17-time WWE World Champion feels that moving on lets new wrestlers have the spotlight that he enjoyed for 25 years.

Drew Barrymore And John Cena Discuss The Meaning Of Life

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Drew Barrymore related to John Cena when he talked about learning things about himself. The actress said that turning 50 is the “best thing” that happened to her in “a long time.” A curious Cena instantly asked Barrymore why. The 51-year-old said that her life before the milestone age was filled with fear and anxiety.

Barrymore said that it was only after turning 50 that she felt “leveled out” and satisfied with where she is. The “E.T.” star said that even if she experiences unhappier times now, she would be able to do so with “a small on my face.” When asked by Cena why the age of 50 specifically brought her such a profound realization, Barrymore said it was because she knows full well that she has “less time now.”

Cena was enchanted by Barrymore’s words, calling them “beautiful.” The retired WWE superstar said he had the same feeling as her, claiming he just had it a little while before he turns the same age. The pair then began discussing life. Cena said that it was appreciating that everyone’s time is limited that allowed him to truly enjoy his own life.

Cena and Barrymore ultimately agreed that people are living on “rented time,” but that realization is a source of strength.