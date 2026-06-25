Drew Barrymore Posts Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Best Friend’ Cameron Diaz — ‘I Love You’

Actress, producer, talk show host, and businesswoman Drew Barrymore has paid a heartfelt tribute to her fellow screen star Cameron Diaz.

Per People, Barrymore, 51, and Diaz, 53, have been friends since 1989, when the former was just 14 and the latter was 16.

Professionally, they’ve only starred together in two projects — the 2000 spy action comedy movie “Charlie’s Angels” and its 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” — but their friendship off-screen is far more enduring. As a result of their bond, Diaz has also appeared as a guest on seven episodes of “The Drew Barrymore Show” since 2020.

Barrymore took to her social media to show her love for Diaz. And the reasoning behind the gesture? For no other reason than to spontaneously tell her what she means to her.

Drew Barrymore Says Cameron Diaz Has ‘Been There’ for Her

In a post shared with her 18.7 million followers on her Instagram account, Drew Barrymore expressed her feelings towards he long-time friend Cameron Diaz.

The post included three pictures of the two stars together. Text on the pictures reads, “Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers. She’s been there for me in good and bad times. That’s my why.”

Barrymore captioned the post, “Who has been there for you? Let’s show people the love they deserve!! Hey @camerondiaz, I love you.”

They were lovely words from Barrymore, who clearly cherishes her longstanding friendship with Diaz.

The star’s followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Getty Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

The comments section of Drew Barrymore’s post about Cameron Diaz is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers — including several from some famous faces.

Television personality and rapper Chanel West Coast commented, “2 of my faves who inspired me so much in my childhood! I cried at this post that’s how much I luv ya’ll 😂🥹♥️.”

Influencer Lynn Shabinsky, known for her lifestorm platform “White Hair Wisdom,” said, “Love this ❤️.”

The E! News account wrote, “love this friendship ❤️.”

Comedian and actor Dane Cook left three emojis on the post, writing, “🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

“The Bachelor” star Maria Georgas commented, “LOVE.”

One of Barrymore’s followers said, “My sister @luucarmena and I always played Charlie’s Angels when we were kids. You guys literally made our childhood!!!! So thrilled to see you together! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗”

Another eager follower wrote, “😩😩😩😩🤩🤩🤩🤩🥹🥹🥹so ready to see both of you and Lucy on screen together again we awaiting for the return of you three for Charlie’s Angels 3 👩🏻‍🦰👩🏼👩🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Someone else commented, “Awww I love this! You two are sooo freaking cuteeee.”

“I love how gracefully you’ve both aged and still, so beautiful. It’s making me re-think asking to try botox for the first time,” said another person.

A particularly complimentary fan said, “Teenagers!? About 10 years then🥰.”

Finally, one individual noted, “Both of you were my childhood crushes.😂”

The friendship between Barrymore and Diaz sure is delightful and inspiring. Long may it continue.

The filmography info for Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz was courtesy of IMDb.