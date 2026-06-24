Savannah Guthrie Called Police for Help Protecting Her Mother’s Home Amid Social Media Circus: REPORT

Savannah Guthrie has contacted police for help due to stalking concerns involving her missing mother Nancy Guthrie‘s home, TMZ says they learned from a police report they obtained.

The outlet says according to police records, Savannah reached out to the police on Thursday, June 11 to report that she’d received information that a YouTuber going by “Criminal Network” was “parked and livestreaming” in front of Nancy’s Catalina Foothills home located near Tucson, Arizona. The 84-year-old was abducted from the home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1 and has been missing ever since.

TMZ says in the police report, authorities identified the person behind the channel as Alex Zabel, based on previous investigations. They go on to say the police documents state Savannah, who is one of the parties responsible for the property, said Zabel was one of several “true crime” vloggers she’d been dealing with, and she was “extremely upset” to learn he was back outside Nancy’s home.

The report says Savannah, who was not present in the area, was informed deputies Pima County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division were headed to the scene.

YouTuber Reported by Savannah Guthrie for Loitering Outside Nancy Guthrie’s Home Was Arrested Twice

KVOA reports that on June 12, the day after Savannah’s call, Zabel was arrested on charges of “resisting arrest and public nuisance.”

He responded to his arrest on social media by writing, “I was not there to threaten anyone. I was not there to cause trouble. I was there to exercise my First Amendment rights and keep public attention on a case that remains unsolved.”

KVOA says the same YouTuber was arrested just a few days earlier on charges of two counts of obstruction of a public thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance.

TMZ says they learned from the report they obtained detailing Savannah’s call that the broadcaster “had repeatedly expressed concerns about the activities of certain online content creators ever since her mother’s kidnapping” over the past several months, and “told investigators she feared for the safety of herself and her family because of some of their actions.”

Police Report Says Nancy Guthrie’s Neighbors Are ‘Exhausted’ by the Presence of Social Media Creators

Getty A view of Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood in February 2026.

A portion of an incident report, which Zabel himself posted X, reads:

“Due to the Nancy Guthrie case, the residents in her neighborhood are exhausted from the constant observations, media scrutiny, and the invasion of so-called journalists who have been taking advantage of someone else’s tragedy to increase their social media followers and potentially benefit financially. There have been several calls from residents over the past several weeks, and all they seek is privacy and a sense of normalcy.

The report, written by Detective M. Perez, adds that there have been “multiple calls of service and complaints in reference to the Youtubers in the neighborhood” and that “the majority of the neighborhood” is “on edge and worried, just with the mere presence of these Youtubers.”

The report says Zabel, the YouTube streamer about whom Savannah complained, has been “mentioned and complained about multiple times by the residents in this neighborhood.”

On his own social media, Zabel complained that the report constituted “personal opinions about someone’s profession, platform, audience, or income.”

He seemed to defend his actions in another X post, writing that “the online true crime community will never go away when it comes to the Nancy Guthrie case.”