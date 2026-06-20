YouTubers Taken Into Custody Outside Nancy Guthrie’s Home

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues to plow on well into its fifth month. The mother of broadcaster Savannah Guthrie was seemingly forcibly taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona and has not been seen since.

While there has been little progress made in the case to find Nancy or track down the suspect involved in the crime, at least publicly, law enforcement has still been kept busy. The investigation has seen several dramatic turns in recent weeks, including a search for a potential body in Mexico following an anonymous tip.

Over the last few days, police have also made a number of arrests outside of Nancy’s home — although not necessarily for the reason you might think,

Three YouTubers Arrested Near Nancy Guthrie’s Residence

According to reports, three YouTube content creators were arrested this week by police. The group included Alexander Zabel, 54, who is best known for running the YouTube channel Criminal Network.

In a post made to X by the Pima County Sheriff’s department, the law enforcement agency confirmed the arrest. It reads, “On June 11, 2026, just before 5:00 p.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) arrested 54-year-old Alexander Zabel Jr. in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home.”

It continued, “PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr. Zabel’s behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr. Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence. Deputies made contact with him, and during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground.”

According to the statement, Zabel was taken into custody and faces charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance.

In two other separate incidents, 34-year-old Tony Bradshaw and 46-year-old Damian Todd Enderdale, were also arrested. Bradshaw, who runs a YouTube channel, was subsequently charged with public nuisance while Enderle was cited for public nuisance and released without being taken into custody.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Cracks Down on Trespassers

Getty Pima County Sheriff’s vehicles are seen in front of Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 19, 2026.

The arrests come after the local law enforcement agency revealed that they were clamping down on trespassing in the area following intense scrutiny from members of the public.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Independent that they have “received numerous complaints about individuals blocking roadways, trespassing and disrupting the peace in the neighborhood.” Many residents have also been forced to put up signs to help prevent trespassing.

“Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. “Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law. Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense.”

Savannah Guthrie Missing from ‘Today’ This Week

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Viewers of the “Today” show this week also noticed that Savannah Guthrie was missing from the broadcast. The journalist did not appear on the Wednesday, June 17 episode of the show, prompting speculation from fans that there may have been a further development in the case.

However, co-host Craig Melvin was quick to clear up any confusion. The fellow present explained that Savannah was working “on assignment” and would return in the future, with Sheinelle Jones filling in for her in the meantime.