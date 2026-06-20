New Details Emerge About Nicole Brown Simpson’s Relationship With Her 2 Kids, Sydney & Justin

More than three decades after Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, a man who once shared a brief but meaningful relationship with her is hoping to spotlight a different side of her story.

Joseph Perrulli, who dated Nicole for several months in 1992, is reflecting on their time together in a new memoir, “The Forgotten Briefcase.” Through the book, Perrulli says he wants readers to remember Nicole as more than a figure connected to one of the most publicized criminal cases in American history.

According to Perrulli, Nicole’s personal story often became overshadowed by events surrounding her former husband, O.J. Simpson, and the highly publicized legal proceedings that followed her death.

Former Boyfriend Says Nicole Brown Simpson’s Story Deserves a Different Focus

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In interviews promoting his memoir, Perrulli described Nicole as a deeply spiritual person focused on finding happiness and stability after her separation from Simpson.

“The world never got to know about this spiritual woman who was looking for peace and tranquility and happiness,” Perrulli told People.

“Her story was always overshadowed by O. J. Simpson and the trial.”

He said one of his goals in writing the book was to offer a more personal perspective on the woman he knew.

“I hope whoever knew and loved Nicole can feel her spirit in the words,” Perrulli said. “And if Nicole’s children ever see this book, I hope they see their mother in this beautiful light.”

According to Perrulli, Nicole’s greatest priority was her children.

“She was a hyper-vigilant mother,” he recalled. “The children were everything.”

The relationship took place during the early stages of Nicole’s separation from Simpson, whom she divorced in 1992 after seven years of marriage.

Nicole Brown Simpson Often Spoke About Her Children

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Among the memories Perrulli shares is a dinner involving Kris Jenner during the spring of 1992.

According to Perrulli, Jenner initially introduced the pair.

He said Nicole spoke openly about wanting her children to maintain a healthy relationship with their father despite the difficulties she had experienced.

“She spoke openly about her marriage and she wanted her kids to have a good relationship with their father,” Perrulli said. “And I was just blown away with how willing she was to forgive and still love someone who had caused her so much pain.”

He also recalled a conversation about Nicole’s daughter, Sydney.

“I said, ‘that’s a beautiful name’ and she said, ‘I always knew I wanted to name my child Sydney,'” Perrulli remembered.

“A dear friend of hers was a soap opera actress and the name of her character was Sydney.”

Looking back, Perrulli described Nicole as hopeful about the future.

“Nicole was so optimistic,” he said. “She was getting her life back but she also alluded to difficulties in the divorce proceedings. She kept the details to herself, she kept a lot of things to herself.”

Sydney and Justin Simpson Have Largely Stayed Out of the Spotlight

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Nicole’s children, Sydney and Justin Simpson, have spent much of their adult lives avoiding public attention.

Sydney was eight years old, and Justin was five when their mother was murdered in 1994.

Following her death, the children initially lived with Nicole’s family before eventually relocating to Florida with their father after his acquittal, according to Hello!.

Today, both siblings reportedly work in real estate in the St. Petersburg, Florida, area.

After graduating from Boston University with a degree in sociology, Sydney moved to Florida and has maintained a private life away from media attention. According to previous reports from the Tampa Bay Times, she has invested in multiple properties in the area.

Despite years of public interest in her family, Sydney has never publicly spoken about her mother’s death.

Nicole’s sister, Dominique Brown, previously discussed their relationship during an appearance on the “Today” show.

“I think that originally when Nicole was killed, I just realized that I had a very close relationship with Nicole and I was very close with Sydney,” Brown said. “And I realized that it was what Nicole would’ve wanted me to do is to step in.”

Brown added that she remains “very close” with her niece.

Justin also settled in Florida after graduating from Florida State University in 2010.

He later worked alongside Sydney and half-sister Arnelle Simpson in a communications company before establishing a career in real estate.

In one of his few public comments, Justin explained why he enjoys living in the St. Petersburg area.

“It’s a great place to live, why not St. Pete?” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s gorgeous here.”