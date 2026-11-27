Another season of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” has come to an end, and like the first season and its predecessor, the second season has ended on a major cliffhanger. All eyes are now on whether “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 3 could happen.

The cast has discussed the chances of a renewal with Variety Australia, making it clear that they hope there is a renewal. However, it will take some time for any sort of news.

When Could STARZ Announce ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 3?

STARZ

When speaking with Variety Australia, Harriet Slater and Hermione Corfield, who play the mothers of Jamie and Claire from “Outlander,” shared that it could take two months or so for the cast to learn the fate. Slater even shared that she is “hoping it’s going to be an early Christmas present for us.”

However, that doesn’t mean STARZ will make a full announcement to the fans of the series. Liking to avoid as many spoilers as possible, the show usually starts filming before the renewal is known. That’s what happened with the second season, with the cast learning in February 2025 that there would be a second season and filming starting in June of that year — two months ahead of the first season’s release.

STARZ hasn’t been as optimistic about “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” since then. Part of that may have been due to the flagship series also coming to an end in 2026. Eyes will have been on whether viewers would have returned for the prequel series.

Will STARZ Renew ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ for Season 3?

STARZ

While “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 ended with major storylines open, there’s no guarantee of a renewal at this point. There are a lot of factors to take in, and STARZ doesn’t release viewer data to make it easy to figure out whether there is a liklihood of renewal or not.

STARZ will want to look at the cost of production vs. the subscribers that the series brings in. Then there’s the drop-off in viewership. While there may have been hundreds of thousands of subscribers to start, they may not have all continued tuning in week after week, and some will have waited until closer to the end of the season to binge-watch all episodes together.

There is certainly room for a third season, though. While viewers know how Brian and Ellen’s story ends, they don’t know all the details. It’s why there are so many interested in Diana Gabaldon’s novel that will tell the story of Jamie’s parents.

As for Claire’s parents, they aren’t even alive in the “Outlander” books — and no, they didn’t time travel. The end of Season 2 leaves fates unknown, and it raises plenty of questions about whether that’s the end or whether the two will ever get to be together once more.

Should “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 3 happen, the cast doesn’t expect to find out until the end of the year at the earliest. It’s highly unlikely that the season will premiere in 2027; instead, fans will need to wait until 2028 for new episodes.