Al Roker‘s Thanksgiving plans took a bit of a detour this year.

Roker had planned to spend Thanksgiving Day as he always has: hosting NBC‘s broadcast coverage of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

However, now that an encroaching storm has led organizers to postpone the parade to Saturday, Roker’s holiday is now wide open.

Al Roker’s ‘Smallest Thanksgiving Ever’

Speaking with Page Six, Roker revealed that he’ll be spending Thanksgiving with most of his family.

Roker spoke with the outlet via phone about his Thanksgiving plans, which Page Six described as being “low key.”

“We’re going to go out to dinner, and then, you know, we have a house upstate. We’ll head there,” the 72-year-old “Today” weather reporter shared.

“I’ll probably make up a small Thanksgiving dinner again Saturday night,” he added.

Roker, who’s been married to ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts for 31 years, admitted this will be their family’s “smallest Thanksgiving ever” due to their two of his three children and their families being absent this year.

“My daughter, her husband and my granddaughter are away,” he said.

“My other daughter got married. She lives in Paris, and she’s not coming over for Thanksgiving. They’ll be here for Christmas.”

However, added Roker, even though his loved ones may not be at the table, “the feelings don’t change.”

He’ll Be At Home For a Change

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Al Roker teaches at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ – Master Class hosted by Al Roker and Courtney Roker Laga at Institute of Culinary Education on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The biggest change this year, he explained, was that he’ll be kicking around during a day when his family typically “enjoys” having him out of the house on Thanksgiving morning for his annual parade-hosting duties.

“They’re like, ‘We don’t have to worry about him. This is great. It’s fantastic. It’s like the “Today” show — only he’s gone longer. Thank God!’” Roker joked.

Roker first hosted the NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1995. In the 30-plus years since then, he’s only missed the telecast once — in 2022, when he had to step down from hosting while struggling with some health setbacks involving blood clots.

That, however, is not an issue this year.

“Right now, I’m doing great,” Roker told Page Six. “I feel good, health is good. I’ve got nothing to kick about.”

‘Rain or Shine’

Getty A float featuring a turkey is prepared ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4 km) route throughout Manhattan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

While speaking with Page Six, Roker insisted that this year’s Macy’s parade — the landmark 100th annual event — would definitely be occurring on the morning of Saturday, November 28.

According to Roker, the parade is “going to happen rain or shine,” despite high winds that will be blowing through the streets of New York City due to the approaching nor’easter.

“The only variable will be really the wind and we’ll see what happens,” said Roker, who will be joined on the broadcast by longtime “Today” colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

According to Roker, he’s not worried about another postponement, with organizers having drawn up all manner of contingency plans to address the inclement weather.

“They’ve got protocols to bring the balloons down lower or do whatever,” he added. “So they’ll figure it out.”