Thanksgiving is the perfect time to slow down, get cozy, and enjoy a little holiday magic. If you’re looking for something festive to watch with your family tomorrow, Hallmark movies are always a good idea.

Here are five Hallmark Thanksgiving favorites that deserve a spot on your holiday viewing schedule!

1. Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012)

Watch the official preview for Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade below:

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The official synopsis for Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (per Hallmark Mystery): Chicago native Emily Jones (Autumn Reeser) loves her city, and has dedicated her career to coordinating its beloved Thanksgiving Day parade every year. This year, Emily is hoping for a memorable holiday and anticipating a long-awaited proposal from her long-distance boyfriend Brian (Ben Cotton). Then, the parade director hires a wealthy development consultant, Henry Williams (Antonio Cupo), to analyze the finances of the parade and increase profits.

Immediately writing Henry off as a privileged playboy, Emily worries he will ruin the joyful spirit of the parade, not knowing how much it means to the city like she does. As the two are forced to work together to pull off a successful production, Emily is determined to show Henry she’s in charge. But when Emily suffers a sudden setback, she starts to rely on Henry to help her through it, and suddenly realizes she might be falling for him. As Thanksgiving draws nearer, can Emily confess her true feelings and end the feud while still putting on the parade of her dreams?

You can watch Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT. You can also stream it anytime on Hallmark+.

2. Holiday Hotline (2023)

Watch the official preview for Holiday Hotline below:

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The official synopsis for Holiday Hotline (per the Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

You can watch Holiday Hotline on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT. You can also stream it anytime on Hallmark+.

3. A Family Thanksgiving (2010)

Watch the official preview for A Family Thanksgiving below:

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The official synopsis for A Family Thanksgiving (per the Hallmark Channel): A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.

Starring Daphne Zuniga and Faye Dunaway

You can watch A Family Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2026 at 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT. You can also stream it anytime on Hallmark+.

4. An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving (2008)

Watch the official preview for An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving below:

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The synopsis for An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving (per IMDb): In the late 1880’s, a widowed mother of three struggles to keep her family intact and to put food on the table. The oldest daughter sends a letter to her estranged, very wealthy grandmother urging her assistance, much to her mother’s disapproval. When the grandmother arrives, old wounds are opened but eventually healed. From a story by Louisa May Alcott.

Stars Jacqueline Bisset, Ted Atherton, Tatiana Maslany, Helene Joy, Paula Boudreau, and Michael Barbuto.

You can watch An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving on streaming platforms, such as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, PLEX, and YouTube.

5. The Thanksgiving House (2013)

The synopsis for The Thanksgiving House (per IMDb): When a Boston lawyer inherits a house in Plymouth, her first thought is to sell it because she has no idea that she might have inherited a historical treasure: the site of the very first Thanksgiving Day celebration.

Starring Emily Rose and Justin Bruening.

You can watch The Thanksgiving House in the U.S. by searching under its alternate distribution title, Legally Tender. It is on streaming platforms, such as Xumo Play, The Roku Channel, Frndly TV (via the PixL channel), and UP Faith & Family.

4 Honorable Mentions That Are Streaming on Hallmark+

If you still haven’t had your fill of feel-good stories, there are even more Hallmark movies worth checking out this Thanksgiving. While the five picks above are great choices for celebrating the holiday, these additional fall favorites bring plenty of romance and cozy scenery:

Falling for Vermont (2017)

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October Kiss (2015)

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Autumn Dreams (2015)

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Harvest Moon (2015)