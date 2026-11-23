‘Star Trek’ icon Jonathan Frakes, who stars in Hallmark Channel’s 2023 hit “A Biltmore Christmas” and returns for “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” on December 5, 2026, has bravely revealed a cancer diagnosis he initially intended to keep private.

Hoping to help others detect the signs of bladder cancer, Frakes opened up about his cancer battle on the November 21 episode of his “Dropping Names with Brent & Jonny” podcast, welcoming his surgeon onto the show and vulnerably sharing his journey.

Jonathan Frakes’ Surgeon Acted Quickly to Keep Cancer From Spreading

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Best known for playing Commander William T. Riker on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” had a frank discussion on the podcast with Dr. Ramkishen “Dr. Ram” Narayanan, the surgeon who helped save his life, and Brent Spiner, his longtime friend and “Star Trek” castmate.

Frakes, 74, revealed that while he and Spiner were appearing at a fan convention in Phoenix, he went to the bathroom and made a startling discovery. “My pee was pink,” he recalled. “I was unnerved.”

The actor and director, who plays Winston in the “A Biltmore Christmas” movies, finished his appearances on Sunday and was seen by Dr. Narayanan two days later. The urologic oncology expert, who sees patients at the Disney Family Cancer Center in Burbank, California, and at Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, said he knew right away something was wrong.

“When it’s painless blood that you see with your eyes, that’s always a red flag,” he said on the podcast.

In Frake’s first appointment, he underwent a cystoscopy, which the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network describes as a procedure in which a cystoscope is “inserted into the urethra” to remove tissue samples for testing.

“We discovered there was cancer in my bladder,” he said, “which, if we didn’t get to fast, it would go to the muscle of the bladder, which would become more of a meal.”

Dr. Narayanan confirmed that he could immediately see “tumors in your bladder,” but needed to put Frakes under anesthesia to conduct a “blue light cystoscopy” to “scrape that tissue away.” Frakes also noted that the surgeon told him, “While I was in there, I noticed your prostate is the size of a small town.”

Why Jonathan Frakes Decided to Share His Cancer Journey

Frakes said he felt “really blessed by” the fact Dr. Narayanan was able to act quickly, getting him into surgery the following week, where he was confident they removed all of the cancer, which he said was “non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.”

But because it was a “high-grade version,” Frakes then needed to undergo six weeks of chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusions at the Disney Family Cancer Center. His prostate, meanwhile, did not show signs of cancer, but he had a separate surgery to relieve the enlarged gland.

Frakes said he didn’t intend to talk publicly about his cancer journey, recalling, “I said, ‘I haven’t talked about my cancer with anybody outside of our family,’ and I said, ‘ Do you think it’s a good idea?’ And you said, ‘If you’re willing to share, you absolutely should because you’re going to help people go to the doctor, essentially.”

Dr. Narayanan celebrated on the podcast that Frakes was helping to make men less scared about getting seen “below the belt,” explaining, “The big message that I always give is that, look, don’t be afraid of the urologist. Just because you come to the urologist and have the conversation does not mean that you’re obligated to … have something done, but it … improves your (health) IQ.”

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Frakes said he’s now diligent about getting checked when he thinks something is off. In fact, he had a “scrotum ultrasound” the day before recording the new podcast, after informing Dr. Narayanan that one of his testicles had grown to the size of “a small avocado.”

Though they didn’t go into detail about the cause, Frakes said the swelling had diminished by the time he went in for the ultrasound, and all was well. But the most important thing, his surgeon said, was that he “showed up” as soon as something questionable appeared.

Frakes returns as Winston in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas,” premiering on Hallmark Channel on December 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern. While not a direct sequel to the original film, it’s another time-travel romance taking place at the historic Biltmore Estate, with a star-studded cast that includes Hallmark fan-favorites Holland Roden, Niall Matter, and Andie MacDowell.