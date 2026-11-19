Fans of the 2023 Hallmark film “A Biltmore Christmas” are getting a sneak peek at the sequel. It’s called “A Grand Biltmore Christmas,” and it airs on Hallmark on December 5, 2026 at 8/7 c.

You can see the first look of the movie here. “A hundred years in the making…witness a new, unforgettable romance,” Hallmark says.

The movie stars Holland Roden, Niall Matter, Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston and Wes Brown. The set will feel familiar to fans of the first movie; both Hallmark movies were filmed at the Biltmore Estate near Asheville, N.C.

‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’ Presents a Time Travel Dilemma Amid a Christmas Romance

What’s the plot of the sequel? “As Biltmore House opens for the first time on Christmas Eve 1895, 13-year-old Elizabeth and her family are holiday guests. When she notices Michael, a fellow teen caught trespassing by the staff, Elizabeth comes to his rescue by claiming to know him, much to his relief,” Hallmark says on its website.

“The two share an instant connection and set out to explore Biltmore but Michael inexplicably vanishes. Twenty years later, Elizabeth (Roden) is spending Christmas at Biltmore and this time is accompanied by James (Trevena), a suitor her Aunt Maysilee (MacDowell), is keen for her to wed,” adds Hallmark.

“When a stranger asks Elizabeth to dance at the Christmas gala she’s shocked to discover it’s Michael (Matter). Thrilled to reunite with her friend, she throws herself into his arms. But the world around her changes in an instant when Elizabeth is transported into the modern world with Michael, a tourist from the present day who had traveled to the past 20 years prior with the help of a magical hourglass in Biltmore’s library.”

The pair puzzle over how to send Elizabeth back “to her time,” but she grows close with Michael in the 21st century. Eventually, she must decide whether she will stay in the present or return to the past.

Who Is Holland Roden?

Getty Holland Roden.

Roden is the female lead in the movie. “Holland Roden is best known for her role as the female lead of MTV Network’s Teen Wolf, which aired for six seasons, and had a feature continuation Teen Wolf: The Movie for Paramount+,” Hallmark notes.

She has starred in other Hallmark movies: “Making Waves on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery’s Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, as part of their Miracles of Christmas programming event.”

Who is the male lead? Niall Matter plays Michael. “Originally from small town Alberta, Canada, Niall Matter started out working on the oil rigs before pursuing a career in film and television. He got his first break when he signed on as Trent Hamilton for the hit Canadian TV series ‘The Best Years,'” his Hallmark bio says.

Matter is a staple on Hallmark. His Hallmark credits include Previous Hallmark Channel credits include “When I Think of Christmas,” “A Christmas Together with You,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Christmas at Dollywood” opposite Danica McKellar, “Stop the Wedding” with Rachel Boston and Alan Thicke and “Frozen in Love” with Rachael Leigh Cook, his bio says.