While fans are used to seeing Melissa Peterman onscreen thanks to her Hallmark movies, not to mention her gig on a now-canceled Hallmark show and her role on “Reba” (which also featured an appearance by Andrew Walker), she’s just shared a photo that was taken when she was younger. Of course, it’s not just any pic. It happens to be one of her Glamour Shots!

Do You Remember Glamour Shots?

Although any photos that embrace high style can be deemed glamour shots, the term was specifically used for a company that became a mall culture phenomenon back in the ’90s.

Those who visited the Glamour Shots studios — which were, indeed, found inside many malls — would receive a glamorous makeover worthy of the company’s name. The experience often included bold makeup, big hair and just enough of a wardrobe to make the client look dressed up.

Fun fact: Glamour Shots didn’t always provide a full item of clothing, but often gave customers the top piece of a jacket, dress or wrap to make it look like they were wearing a full glam outfit. Think along the lines of leather, sequins, satin, faux fur or feathers.

The result was then captured via a photoshoot which involved sassy poses and resulted in glossy close-ups.

A relatively affordable way to experience a fun temporary transformation and end up with fabulous photos that were shared with friends and family, Glamour Shots were undeniably popular.

That’s why Peterman surely had her own Glamour Shots done, and has now shared a photo of her arguably era-appropriate look.

Fans Adore Melissa’s Glamour Shots Photo

“Just in case more tech goes down, I wanted this to be my last post for a while. #glamourshots #happytuesday ❤️,” Peterman wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, Nov. 17, while referring to the recent issues with technology that have occurred in the U.S. (and beyond), from the Microsoft outage to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding flights across the country.

The accompanying photo shows the actress when she was younger with a poofy hairstyle, red lips, rosy cheeks, dark brows and just enough eyeliner and mascara to finish off the look. She’s also wearing dramatically dangly silver earrings and a black leather jacket with seemingly nothing underneath, which has left her shoulders bare. In the pic, Peterman holds her jacket closed as she smiles at the camera.

Peterman’s post prompted plenty of reactions from her social media followers, including one person who left a comment, saying, “Your caption is the laugh I needed after fighting my internet all day to work properly 😘🩷”

“OMG this picture is everything!!!!🙌,” another fan wrote.

Someone else popped in a message, writing, “🔥this feels like the perfect 90s album cover 🔥”

Others specifically loved the source of the photo, with a fan telling the star that she was “[p]utting the glam in glamour shot.”

Another person who had the same ’90s experience wrote, “Love it!! I still have my glamour shots too! 😂”